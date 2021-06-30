Logo
Tostitos® Teams Up with Chef Carla Hall to Make Your Next Day Delicious

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keep the Fourth of July celebrations going with these fun recipes with a Tostitos-twist

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2021

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As friends and family begin to safely gather again for our favorite summertime traditions, Tostitos® is here to help keep the party going. With food at the center of backyard barbeques on the Fourth of July, it's no surprise that on July 5 many consumers are left with… a lot of leftovers. With the help of celebrity chef, author and television host Carla Hall, Tostitos is launching Next Day Delicious, a tasty, inventive bite-size cooking series to help fans transform those Fourth of July leftovers into new post-celebration goodies.

Tostitos.jpg

"Tostitos is all about creating connections and the amazing moments that happen when we're with the ones we love – and what better way to do that than by extending the Fourth of July," said Anya Schmidt, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The Fourth of July will be more important than ever this year as we celebrate together again, so we wanted to find a way to help keep the party going by offering delicious and exciting recipes that can make the Fifth of July just as fun as the Fourth."

Next Day Delicious will offer fans unexpected ways to reimagine their favorite Fourth of July fare with the help of the full Tostitos chips and dips portfolio. On July 5, chef Carla Hall will release the recipes via cooking videos on Instagram and Facebook, inspiring a whole new way to enjoy hot dogs, burgers, corn on the cob and even marshmallows. She'll also be on the lookout for fans sharing their Fourth of July meals on social media, commenting directly with ways they can make their Next Day Delicious with Tostitos. While the full set of recipes will be available on July 5 on Tostitos.com, a sampling of the recipes fans can expect to see include:

  • Spicy Tostitos® S'Mores: Spice up the traditional s'more recipe with Carla Hall's Spicy Tostitos® S'mores. It's hot. It's sweet. And it's a delicious way to use any marshmallows and Tostitos Habanero flavored chips leftover from July Fourth.
  • Tostitos® Crusted Corn Dogs: You've no doubt seen the viral trend of covering corn dogs in potato fries. But have you ever seen one covered in tortilla chips? Carla Hall gives new life to leftover hot dogs with a crispy, tangy Tostitos-Crusted Corn Dog recipe, featuring Tostitos Original Restaurant Style chips.

"Tostitos chips and dips are a staple at all my parties, and it wouldn't be the Fourth of July without them," said chef Carla Hall. "These recipes have a lot of love in them and not only are they going to extend the party this year, but you're also going to have a party in your mouth when you taste these!"

Tostitos Next Day Delicious is an extension of the brand's broader, "For the Love of Chips and Dip™ and…" campaign, launched earlier this year. The campaign celebrates all the magical, memorable moments that happen when friends and family gather – often around the chip and dip bowl.

You can find Tostitos chips and dips for all your summertime celebrations at retailers nationwide. Make sure to follow Tostitos on social media via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to learn other ways to make your Next Day Delicious.

About Tostitos
Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

