Chindata Group Signs China's First Super Energy Complex Project to Develop a Zero-Carbon Digital Infrastructure Industry Chain

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chindata Group Signs China's First Super Energy Complex Project to Develop a Zero-Carbon Digital Infrastructure Industry Chain

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

DATONG, China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group ( CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, signed a strategic agreement on a zero-carbon digital infrastructure project with Datong municipal government.

The first-of-its-kind project, dubbed PEACH BLOSSOM LAND, is located in Datong, North China’s Shanxi province, an emerging city in China’s digital economy development. Relying on rich energy resources in Datong and network advantages under the strategy of “Eastern Data and Western Computing” initiated by China’s top regulatory and policymaking agencies, Chindata Group strives to build a zero-carbon digital infrastructure industry cluster with the next-generation hyperscale green data centers as its core business, and comprehensive development, equipment manufacturing and energy service as its key supporting parts. It will work together with ecosystem partners to develop China's first super energy complex that empowers smart cities and other scenarios. Chindata Group will make itself as a new resident in Datong, a green energy city, to achieve the whole industrial chain with carbon-free emissions.

The project will connect the high-performance computing power digital infrastructure to various zero-carbon service scenarios such as public renewable energy storage, snow sports in the cities, cold chain logistics, the cooling resource supply, the smart temperature control technology in the agricultural industry, and the municipal heating system. Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group said it expects to form a new industry which boosts the transformation of the service industry in a city abundant with green energy, making the energy-driven digital infrastructure into an industry which will empower the city service industries. Thus, the total contribution to GDP from per unit of green electricity will increase substantially.

Top officials from the Datong Municipal People’s Government highly praised Chindata Group for its support in the regional carbon-neutral action. They expressed their hope that Chindata Group would take Datong as its strategic city and continue to deploy the next-generation hyperscale digital infrastructure clusters around the pan-Beijing area.

The name of the project is dubbed PEACH BLOSSOM LAND, derived from a fable written by an ancient Chinese poet Tao Yuanming, which depicted an ideal existence in harmony with nature. The classic scene in this fable was level valley with houses and fields and farms while farmers were working and dogs and chickens were running about. Mr Ju stated that whatever difficulties he encountered, he would go all out, in the hope of seeing a new era of an idyllic setting in the urban city that “the old men and children appear very happy and contented” on the day when this project is completed.

ti?nf=ODI3MzIzNSM0Mjc3MDYzIzIyMDIxMzM=
fecd7c12-6dac-4094-aa5e-a2d9bcc8a88f
For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment