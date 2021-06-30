QVC and HSN Streaming Service Launches on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

PR Newswire

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in multiplatform video commerce, have launched the QVC and HSN Streaming Service on Comcast's X1 and Xfinity Flex as the first video shopping app on either platform. The QVC and HSN Streaming Service offers millions of X1 and Flex customers a wider selection of QVC and HSN content, together in one easy-to-use app. While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, QVC and HSN also plan to make their streaming service shoppable by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience. In addition, this is the first time that a pay TV and internet provider has launched the QVC and HSN Streaming Service, strengthening the brands' leadership in video commerce on both traditional and emerging video platforms. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP).

Through the QVC and HSN Streaming Service, X1 and Flex customers will enjoy access to QVC and HSN's six linear channels (including QVC and HSN at launch and QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 shortly thereafter), along with an extensive catalog of video on-demand and original programming designed specifically for streaming, such as "Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone," "One on Wine" with QVC foodie/host Mary DeAngelis, "Mally Makes It Better" featuring make-up maven Mally Roncal, and more.

"Our QVC and HSN Streaming Service is our most convenient, robust livestream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that's easy to peruse to discover great finds," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. "This launch brings our streaming service to Comcast's entertainment platforms, including their newest offering, Flex. We already have many fans on X1 and Flex via our linear channels, and we can now offer them new content and welcome new viewers as we continue to meet our customers whenever, wherever and however they want to access video."

X1 and Flex customers can access the streaming service by saying "QVC HSN Streaming Service app" into their Xfinity Voice Remote or find it within the app section of either platform. To raise awareness of the streaming app more broadly among Comcast users, QVC and HSN's linear channels are promoting the app, and QVC and HSN videos may have editorial opportunities to appear in Comcast video on-demand collections.

The launch marks another step in QVC and HSN's strategic initiative to continue expanding the reach of its curated video commerce experiences on new media and digital commerce platforms, including over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. QVC and HSN reach a combined total of 218 million homes worldwide through a total of 14 TV networks and reach millions more through streaming, digital, mobile, and social platforms.

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices – aggregating live TV, on demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer a broadband and streaming-only experience. It gives them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services – all of which are controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

About QVC®and HSN®

QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of customers and large audiences for thousands of vendors.

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .



HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring the customer's passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

