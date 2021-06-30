Logo
Award recognizes Lumen NextGen911 platform for improving emergency call delivery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Citing innovation and creativity, the award highlights the company's visionary NG911 solutions

- Lumen is the first recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the NG911 Market.

- As citizens increasingly use smart phones and other connected devices to contact 911 in an emergency, NG911 represents an industry transformation that enhances public safety.

- The award recognizes Lumen for developing a NG911 platform that enables solutions to transform the way public safety answering points (PSAPs) and first responders monitor, manage, react, and respond to emergency events.

- Lumen has also been selected to deliver NG911 services in several states, including in California and Nebraska and parts of Arizona and Florida.

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 30, 2021

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that its Next Generation 911 platform is the first recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the NG911 market.

Lumen_FrostSullivan_award.jpg

The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for pictures and videos in the future. Data and technology are driving changes inside public safety agencies. As new data brings new benefits to first responders and the communities they serve, having a secure, reliable and integrated NG911 platform ensures public safety applications can access the data they need to help make communities safer.

In announcing the award, Frost & Sullivan emphasizes that Lumen takes an integrated platform approach to enable solutions that optimize data management, enhance incidence intelligence, accelerate emergency response times and drive increased Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) productivity.

"We know when someone calls 911, seconds count. We are proud to be one of the few 911 network providers who can enable PSAPs to fully leverage those seconds and minutes in real time and serve citizens and first responders when they need it most," said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen vice president for the state and local government and education market. "We are committed to innovation and to helping communities and government agencies achieve their public safety goals."

"New technologies have fundamentally changed the way we live, communicate, and interact, ushering in an array of new requirements and opportunities for public safety entities. In this environment, Lumen has developed a visionary platform designed for the next generation of public safety" said Frost & Sullivan's vice president of mobile and wireless solutions Brent Iadarola. "Frost & Sullivan believes Lumen's unique platform-centric approach to NG911 provides a robust foundation to support innovative applications and compelling future use cases. With its strong overall commitment to innovation and creativity in public safety, Lumen earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Enabling Platform Leadership Award in the NG911 market."

Lumen's NG911 platform meets all national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for NG911 systems used by states, counties, cities, towns and military bases around the country.

The company's NG911 platform is powered by Lumen's tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services. Lumen's network architecture also positions customers to take advantage of additional benefits from NG911 systems that are expected to evolve over time.

Additional Resources

About Lumen Technologies: Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector.

favicon.png?sn=LA27624&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-recognizes-lumen-nextgen911-platform-for-improving-emergency-call-delivery-301322188.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27624&Transmission_Id=202106301007PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27624&DateId=20210630
