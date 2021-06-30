General Mills Posts 4th-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Beat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

General Mills Posts 4th-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Beat

Revenue was down 10% year over year due to tough comparisons against pandemic demand in the previous year

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
Jun 30, 2021

Summary

  • Organic sales dropped 6% due to weakness in the North America Retail and Pet segments
  • For fiscal 2022, organic net sales is anticipated to decline by around 1% to 3%
Article's Main Image

General Mills (

GIS, Financial) released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results before the market opened on June 30. The maker of Cheerios and other cereal and shelf-stable products posted strong results, with earnings and revenue surpassing analysts' projections. Throughout the fourth quarter, the company fuelled investment in its brands and capabilities, competed effectively and reduced leverage, thereby leading to a strong quarter.

Quarter snapshot

The Minneapolis-based company posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, which increased 6% as compared to the same quarter of last year. Revenue of $4.5 billion was down 10% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had predicted adjusted EPS of $0.83 on $4.33 billion in revenue.

Organic sales plunged 6% in the reported quarter. Solid growth in the Convenience Stores and Foodservice segments was offset by weakness in the North America Retail and Pet segments.

For full-year fiscal 2021, revenue amounted to $18.1 billion compared to $17.6 billion in fiscal 2020. GAAP earnings were $2.34 billion, translating to $3.78 per diluted share. That compares with earnings of $2.21 billion, or $3.56 per share, recorded in 2020.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening commented the following:

“I’m pleased with the results the General Mills team delivered in fiscal 2021 under difficult circumstances. We competed effectively, generated strong top- and bottom-line growth, and further improved our balance sheet, allowing us to resume dividend growth and share repurchases. In addition, we advanced our Accelerate strategy by investing in our brands, strengthening our capabilities, building on our leading position as a force for good, and taking significant steps to reshape our portfolio and our organization for future growth.”

Segment performance

In the North America Retail segment, net sales dropped 17% to $2.92 billion, largely due to a tough comparison to the prior-year quarter, when robust demand for stocking up on dry goods during the pandemic was in full swing. Sales decreased 30% for U.S. Meals and Baking, 16% for U.S. cereal, 9% for Canada and 6% for U.S. Yogurt. Likewise, net sales for U.S. snacks slipped 2%. Segment operating profit totalled $620 million, reflecting a decline of 30% year-over-year.

The pet segment recorded $444 million in revenue, down 20% year-over-year. General Mills cited robust demand in the prior-year quarter, driven by the pandemic, which was partially negated by favourable net price realization and mix. Operating profit in the division rose 9% to $102 million on account of low volume and mounting input costs.

Sales in the Convenience Stores and Foodservice business improved 25% to $493 million, driven primarily by reduction in the away-from-home food demand a year ago. The operating profit was $94 million, up 143% from the prior-year quarter. Higher net sales coupled with lower SG&A expenses positively impacted the metric. This was only partially negated by fixed cost deleverage in the supply chain.

Net sales in the Europe and Australia segment jumped 2% to $539 million owing to strong demand for at-home food and favorable foreign currency exchange rates. By contrast, organic sales dropped 2%. Operating profit of $33 million remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter, but down 16% in constant currency. This reflected higher input costs and lower net sales.

In Asia and Latin America, net sales of $407 million were up 17% due to higher away-from-home food demand coupled with positive foreign currency exchange rates. Volume growth and favorable net price realization and mix also helped. Organic net sales climbed 22% as compared with the year-ago results. The company reported an operating profit of $23 million in the segment.

Looking forward

For full-year fiscal 2022, General Mills said it expects organic sales to decline around 1% to 3%. However, the company said that demand for packaged food is expected to continue to be higher than the pre-Covid level.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment