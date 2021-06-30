Logo
New organizational structure for a simpler ENGIE to go live on July 1

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Creation of EQUANS, leader in multi-technical services

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring four Global Business Units and newly created EQUANS, a leader in delivering multi-technical services, ENGIE's new organizational structure is now established. On May 18, 2021, ENGIE's Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor unveiled the Group's strategic roadmap, to reaffirm ENGIE as a leader in the energy transition.

ENGIE_Logo.jpg

In line with the planned timetable, the new organizational structure will be effective July 1, 2021, and will bring:

  • Greater simplicity in the way the Group is managed,
  • Better operational performance with increased focus on core businesses,
  • More efficiency through pooling the support functions.

The new structure comprises:

  • 4 Global Business Units (GBUs): Renewables, Energy Solutions, Networks, Thermal & Supply. These four GBUs, which reflect the Group's core businesses, will have accountability for their respective financial performance.
  • A geographical platform structured with regional hubs for pooling the support functions, coordinating the entities at country level, that will be in charge of managing Group's local stakeholders and leveraging synergies across activities.

EQUANS will now operate as an autonomous entity within ENGIE, managed by its CEO Jérôme Stubler and his management team. With 74,000 employees in 17 countries and an annual revenue of over €12 billion, EQUANS is a new global leader in multi-technical services, strongly positioned in growing markets.

To strengthen its presence in these markets, EQUANS has chosen a name and a brand identity that conveys all of its values and its ambition. Its signature – "Empowering Transitions" – is evidence of its employees' commitment to their customers, and of their ability to innovate and adapt to provide them with high added-value services.

EQUANS's aim is to be its clients' preferred partner to help them speed-up their energy, industrial and digital transitions.

EQUANS is structured along 6 fields of expertise: Electrical, HVAC, Cooling, Mechanical, Digital & IT, Facility management.

EQUANS already holds a leading position in key European markets (France, Belgium and the UK in particular) and is also very well ranked in the U.S. and in Latin America.

Now that EQUANS has been created, ENGIE is moving to the next phase where options for a new shareholding structure will be explored, with a focus on creating the best environment for EQUANS's future growth.

Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO, said: "Today marks an important step forward in the implementation of our strategic roadmap. We are very proud to announce the creation of EQUANS, an autonomous entity within ENGIE, known in recent months under the project name "Bright". We are on track to deliver on our simplification plan through the positioning of EQUANS as a leader in multi-technical services and reaffirming ENGIE as a leader in the energy transition, refocused on its growth markets and with a more industrial approach."

Jérôme Stubler, EQUANS CEO, added: "I would like to acknowledge the incredible work which has been accomplished during the last 6 months to create EQUANS. EQUANS is made of state-of-the-art expertise which totally responds to the needs of our clients in delivering the Energy, Industrial and Digital transitions. This is a great moment for the 74,000 employees all over the world. I am very honored and pleased to lead this fantastic team."

About ENGIE North America
ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, that relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, the group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions.

Media Contact:
ENGIE North America: Sandrine Deparis, [email protected], (202) 855 3705

favicon.png?sn=SF29774&sd=2021-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-organizational-structure-for-a-simpler-engie-to-go-live-on-july-1-301323700.html

SOURCE ENGIE North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF29774&Transmission_Id=202106301713PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF29774&DateId=20210630
