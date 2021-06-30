Spiros Segalas Comments on Uber

The prospect that pandemic restrictions may be lifted later in 2021 buoyed a number of the Fund’s holdings across different sectors, notably Industrials holding Uber ( UBER, Financial). In our view, Uber’s ride-sharing platform has the potential to continue to broaden and transform and the company is positioned to achieve better-than-expected profitability post pandemic.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund semi-annual 2021 letter.