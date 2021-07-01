Logo
Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for first half 2021 and Business Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 1, 2021

LUND, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-June 2021 at 8:00 CET on July 15, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 850 558 368

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 72

United States: +1 646 722 49 57

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/interim-report-for-january-june-2021/

Updated Calendar and Events 2021

July 15, 2021 Interim report for Jan-Jun 2021

July 15, 2021 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, 2021 (virtual)

Aug 25, 2021 Handelsbanken Life Science Innovation Seminar, Stockholm

Aug 31, 2021 Presentation at Penser Access, Skåne

Sep 2, 2021 Pareto Healthcare Conference, Stockholm (virtual)

Sep 13-15, 2021 MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Sep 14, 2021 HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual)

Sep 17, 2021 Danske Bank Life Science event "Platform companies" (virtual)

Oct 21, 2021 Interim report for Jan-Sep 2021

Nov 25, 2021 Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, Stockholm or virtual

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: [email protected]

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: [email protected]

