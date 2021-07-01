Logo
GBT Evaluating Hybrid Frequency Solutions For Its Long-Range Radio System

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aiming to facilitate long distance, reliable, secured communications

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is now evaluating and testing a hybrid solution for an efficient, long range coverage for its Infinia Long Range radio system.

Guided by rules of physics, the lower the frequency is, the greater distance it can travel, yet low frequencies are sensitive to other issues. VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) radio waves travel in LOS (“Line-of-Sight"), which defines their maximum communication range. High frequency (HF) radio communications can reach beyond line of sight by using the ionosphere to refract radio signals back to earth.

GBT is now conducting a hybrid-evaluation and testing to combine the two frequency’s ranges to achieve better coverage. The combination of HF and VHF/UHF radio, controlled by AI software, has the potential to provide an efficient and reliable solution for voice and data signals without relying on any supporting infrastructure. Each system’s unit will include electronics to convert between HF/VHF wave length using AI control software will be performing a seamless transition between bands. A typical setup is aimed to enable a worldwide communication via mobile, base and repeater units. Infinia radio system (internal project name) is targeted to facilitate communication to and within remote locations. GBT will evaluate this type of technology for a wide variety of possible applications, among them are remote tracking, tactical and emergency services.

"We are now evaluating an inter-band radio solution for a long range, remote area communication. This type of radio technology once developed can potentially be an essential for military, medical and emergency services. Particularly in remote areas where traditional communication infrastructure is not available. A neural network-based control software combines these two frequencies bands, creating a possible solution to enable an efficient, reliable and long-range voice and data communication. In addition, using our AI empowered inter-band methodology will increase the signal’s security and privacy. We plan to conduct massive evaluation of this type of technology during the next few months targeting remote locations, secured, reliable Long-Range communication.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
[email protected]

