SolarWinds Recognized for IT Operations Management Products and Industry Achievements in First Half of 2021

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from customers, IT professionals, and industry leaders for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the first half of 2021.

"Throughout the last six months, our teams across all departments have worked tirelessly to support our customers, assist in securing the safety of their environments, and ensure the integrity of our products," said Rohini Kasturi, Chief Product Officer, SolarWinds. "In light of their efforts, we’re grateful to have our company and products acknowledged by our loyal customers as well as some of the industry's most coveted awards. These achievements help continue our momentum to be a best-in-class provider of powerful, affordable, and secure IT operations management solutions.”

SolarWinds User Awards:

Since 2016, the TrustRadius® Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products and are based entirely on customer feedback. TrustRadius named nine SolarWinds ITOM products across 13 categories as 2021 Top Rated award winners.

SolarWinds ® AppOptics ™ for Application+Performance+Management

AppOptics for Application+Performance+Management SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SQL Sentry ® for Database+Performance+Monitoring and SQL+Server%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Performance+Monitoring

for Database+Performance+Monitoring and SQL+Server%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Performance+Monitoring SolarWinds IP Address Manager (IPAM) for IP+Address+Management

SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) for Network+Traffic+Analysis

SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager (NCM) for Network+Diagnostics and Network+Monitoring

SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) for Network+Monitoring and Network+Performance+Monitoring

SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor (SAM) for Application+Performance+Management and System+Monitoring

SolarWinds Service Desk for IT+Asset+Management and+ITSM

SolarWinds Virtualization Manager (VMAN) for Virtualization+Management

Digital.com is an online publication that helps small business owners find the right tools to take their business to the next level. It reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or optimizing a small business website or online marketplace. Using its proprietary sentiment analysis algorithm across social media platforms, it gathers and analyzes data at scale. The following 11 SolarWinds ITOM products were highlighted in 15 categories:

SolarWinds DPA and SQL Sentry for The+Best+Database+Management+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Service Desk for The+Best+Incident+Management+Software+of+2021, The+Best+Help+Desk+Software+of+2021, The+Best+Service+Desk+Software+of+2021, The+Best+Ticketing+Software+of+2021, and The+Best+IT+Asset+Management+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Dameware ® Remote Support for The+Best+Remote+Support+Software+of+2021

Remote Support for The+Best+Remote+Support+Software+of+2021 SolarWinds Access Right Manager (ARM) for The+Best+Compliance+Management+Systems+of+2021

SolarWinds AppOptics for The+Best+Application+Performance+Management+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Web Help Desk ® for The+Best+ITSM+Software+of+2021

for The+Best+ITSM+Software+of+2021 SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) for The+Best+Network+Security+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Backup for The+Best+Server+Backup+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds NPM for The+Best+Network+Monitoring+Tools+2021

SolarWinds Dameware Mini Remote Control for The+Best+Remote+Desktop+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Patch Manager for The+Best+Patch+Management+Software+of+2021

SolarWinds Industry Awards:

SolarWinds won five prestigious Stevie® Awards, which honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The company won in the following regions and categories:

The American+Business+Awards%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E

SolarWinds APM Integrated Experience won Bronze in the Business Technology category for Best DevOps Solution

German+Stevie+Awards

SolarWinds won Bronze in the Best Customer Support: Strategy and Implementation category for the positive customer experience delivered by SolarWinds Customer Success Managers

Asia-Pacific+Stevie+Awards

SolarWinds won Silver in the Innovative Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category for SolarWinds Customer Success Program

SolarWinds won Bronze in the Innovative Management in Technology Industries category for SolarWinds Smart Start Onboarding Program

SolarWinds won Bronze in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Services category for SolarWinds Orion® Insights

Database Trends and Applications named SolarWinds to its DBTA+100+2021%3A+The+Companies+That+Matter+Most+in+Data. Spanning the spectrum of approaches, the DBTA 100 showcases forward-looking companies that are improving and expanding upon existing technologies and processes to help their customers use data more effectively.

The IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cybersecurity are a subset of the Globee Awards, created in 2003 to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and business executives and professionals worldwide. SolarWinds Service Desk was recognized as a Gold Globee Winner for the IT Service Management category in the 2021+IT+World+Awards program.

Security Today awarded SolarWinds with two Govies+Government+Security+Awards. SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) won Gold in the Network Monitoring category and SolarWinds Access Rights Manager (ARM) won Platinum in the Access Control Software category.

