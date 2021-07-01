STMicroelectronics and Feig Electronic Collaborate on Contactless Product Personalization for Fast, Flexible, Cost-Efficient Logistics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

STMicroelectronics and Feig Electronic Collaborate on Contactless Product Personalization for Fast, Flexible, Cost-Efficient Logistics

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

STMicroelectronics and Feig Electronic Collaborate on Contactless Product Personalization for Fast, Flexible, Cost-Efficient Logistics

  • Convenient NFC-based solution extends readable area to 1m x 1m x 1m for fast personalization of palletized items
  • Leveraging ST25DV dynamic tags, eliminates powering-up or removing items from palettes or boxes


Geneva, Switzerland, and Weilburg, Germany, July 1, 2021-- STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Feig Electronic, a leading RFID-reader and antenna specialist, have combined their RFID know-how in a time-saving logistics solution that can help cut numerous costs and enhance flexibility for vendors of high-tech products such as smart industrial, consumer, and medical devices.

Together the Companies have created a production-ready contactless system capable of personalizing palletized items containing ST’s ST25DV NFC dynamic tags in just a few seconds, eliminating the need to power-up or even remove the products from their packaging. With this system, end users can eliminate the costs associated with inline programming and leverage contactless NFC technology to enjoy efficient, economical, and flexible stock-management and logistics.

A typical application configures setup parameters such as manufacturer ID, serial number, and default language in new products before they are shipped. Historically a laborious and time-consuming process that requires connecting each unit to a programmer, basic setting up can now take place at any convenient point in the supply chain using this new contactless solution.

The innovative solution extends the readable range for contactless NFC interactions beyond the typical distance of only a few centimeters, to create a 1m x 1m x 1m readable space. By connecting the Feig ID LR2500 long-range reader/writer to two pairs of long-range antennas positioned on either side of the reading area, the Feig system can simultaneously program batches of products containing the ST25DV dynamic NFC tags placed in the reading area.

Our ST25DV dynamic NFC tag is a catalyst for creative contactless applications that enhance numerous activities including smart manufacturing, asset tracking, and brand protection,” said Sylvain Fidelis, ST25 Marketing and Applications Manager, STMicroelectronics. “In this case, the tag’s dual RF and host interfaces and large built-in non-volatile memory let Feig’s powerful long-range system update the personalization settings of already-packaged products quickly and efficiently.”

Working with ST, we have produced a game-changing innovation that enables product manufacturers to boost productivity, save factory space, and benefit from extra flexibility to organize product personalization and shipping,” said Wolfgang Meissner, Senior Product Manager at Feig Electronic GmbH. “Leveraging features of the ST25DV, the use case we have demonstrated can be extended to activities such as updating existing inventory with latest firmware before dispatch.”

Note to Editors

ST’s ST25DV dynamic tag is compliant with the NFC Forum Type-5 specification and contains up to 64Kbits of EEPROM, an I2C interface that allows the tag to connect to a host microcontroller or processor, and energy-harvesting circuitry. An integrated buffer of 256 Bytes permits high data-transfer speeds suitable for exchanging larger files such as firmware upgrades.

Ready to be embedded in a wide range of IoT and Industry 4.0 products, ST25DV tags allow battery-free communication throughout the product lifetime, from in-factory customization and tracking to field maintenance and end of life. For further information about the ST25DV please visit: https://www.st.com/st25dv-i2c.

The Feig Electronic RF Long Range Reader ID LR2500 combines a powerful transmitter, operating up to 12 Watts, with a high-sensitivity receiver to cover an enlarged and at the same time homogeneous tag detection range. Due to its fast data processing and the outstanding anti-collision performance, the reader is suitable for applications with a high number of tags inside the reading area.

Feig multiplexers and long-range antennas with automatic tuners matched to the readers allow an easy setup of the equipment. For further information about the ID LR2500 please visit: https://www.feig.de/en/products/identification/application/#industrial

To see high-speed contactless personalization from ST and Feig Electronic in action, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Dj6bGwlZ9E

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:

Michael Markowitz
Director Technical Media Relations
STMicroelectronics
Tel: +1 781 591 0354
Email: [email protected]

Andreas Löw
Marketing-Corporate Communications
Feig Electronic
Tel: +49 6471 3109-344
Email: [email protected]

Attachments

ti?nf=MTAwMDUxMzgzOCM0MDA5NzU2NTMjMjAwMDcwNQ==
7512af51-e3fa-4b5d-be2b-29b517cc87b6
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment