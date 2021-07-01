Verde Resources With An Unconventional Approach To Carbon Sequestration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Verde Resources With An Unconventional Approach To Carbon Sequestration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) According to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, 20.6 million tons of empty fruit bunch (EFB) was discarded by the palm oil mills of Malaysia in 2019. In Indonesia, the estimate was higher, at 59.5 million tons of discarded EFB. Most often, the waste is left to decay.

Verde_Resources_Logo.jpg

Verde Resources intends to recycle the organic waste into renewable resources. The Company recently raised $3.1 million seed funding, a significant commitment towards the green initiative. The initiative involves establishing a business office in Seattle, and a processing facility in Missouri. Verde Resources understands the importance of converting palm biomass as part of a progressive approach towards carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gases.

Earlier this year, Verde Resources announced the acquisition of BioFraction technology. This technology involves an advanced proprietary, modified catalytic vacuum pyrolysis, and temperature controlled thermochemical process which converts palm waste into four renewable byproducts; biochar, bio-oil, bio-syngas and wood vinegar.

When wood vinegar is applied to biochar, it activates the biochar, and when reintroduced back into the earth, the biochar becomes a sustainable form of carbon sequestration and an economical way to improve cropland. Research conducted with activated biochar during Verde Resources' pilot project in Borneo, displayed impressive results, successfully converting an acre of wasteland into an eggplant producing farm. Biochar is regarded as a resourceful soil amendment that improves soil pH, reduces erosion, improves water retention, provides a host for microbial activity and improves crop size. Environmental experts such as Mark Hertsgaard, mentions in an article published at the Yale School of The Environment, advocates that adding biochar to 10% of global croplands could sequester the equivalent of 29 billion tons of CO2.

The Paris Agreement, a global framework climate initiative, has the main objective of addressing global warming. The primary solution mentioned in the agreement is carbon capture and storage, which is a fundamental strategy for meeting CO2 emission reduction targets. Aligning with the agreement is an executive order signed by President Biden, which specifically lays out action for federal agencies to mitigate climate change. The order includes direction for USDA to collect input from stakeholders with strategies that address climate-smart agriculture and forestry. Opportunities to create large scale carbon banks in agriculture which reduce greenhouse gas emissions will be an integral part of the Biden administration's infrastructure and climate plan. Both plans focus on green energy and decarbonization.

According to The Washington Times, U.S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack shares the Biden administration's vision of net-zero agriculture, which can partly be achieved by providing markets such as subsidies and carbon credits that reward farmers for sequestering carbon. Speaking at Agri-Pulse's annual Ag & Food Policy Summit, Vilsack expressed, "It's a way of basically providing financial assistance to farmers so that they incorporate into their operations climate-smart agricultural practices, which will not only provide farm income, but it will preserve soil, provide healthier soil and it will be an opportunity to improve the quality of water." USDA seeks to gather as many ideas and guidance as it can from the public.

"While we are not claiming to provide a one-size-fits-all solution, we have successfully converted palm waste into by-products of high value that would meet that objective. We will soon provide our input to the USDA, and we are very convinced that Verde would be able to create new downstream American manufacturing jobs with our initiative." said Balakrishnan Muthu, president of Verde Resources.

Granted, it may only be a partial solution to a complex issue, the simple concept of capturing carbon as a solid form and recycling it back into the earth will help mitigate climate change. With progressive approaches of adding biochar across U.S farmland, which both addresses global warming while simultaneously bolstering crops, Verde Resources is paving the way, going green and beyond, offering alternative solutions to the world's climate issues.

favicon.png?sn=SF27534&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-resources-with-an-unconventional-approach-to-carbon-sequestration-301322454.html

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF27534&Transmission_Id=202107010801PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF27534&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment