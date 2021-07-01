LiveXLive's React Presents Announces First Wave Of 2021 Concerts With 65+ Live Performances Confirmed Spanning A Wide Array Of Genres

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- React Presents, a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , Custom Personalization Solutions and React Presents, announced the first wave of a fully-stocked lineup of 65+ live shows featuring over 200 artists performing over the course of 2021. These performances will cross over a wide variety of genres including EDM, Alternative, R&B and Hip-Hop, and will take place in Chicago and Detroit, and will be expanding programming to four additional markets, including Milwaukee and Louisville. Each live event will offer unique fan experiences, including LiveXLive audio playlists, unique exclusive video content from the event to drive registration to the LiveXLive app to listen and watch at home, LiveXLive subscriptions, NFT collectibles, specialty merch to meet and greets plus the ability to purchase event tickets with cryptocurrency, all of which taps into LiveXLive's flywheel: listen, watch, attend, engage and transact. Additional live shows and talent to be announced weekly over the coming months.

Fans' desire for live music is at an all-time high, and React Presents' first show back, featuring genre blending bass mastermind Boogie T, sold out the Concord Music Hall in Chicago on June 11, 2021 for the first full capacity show of the year in Chicago. React Presents has over 25 events on sale now and counting. For tickets and full calendar of events visit: reactpresents.com .

Events announced & on-sale now include:

Headline performances by Louis The Child, Loud Luxury , Flux Pavilion , Lane 8 , Chase Atlantic , Waterparks , Toosii , Pouya , CloZee & more.

, & more. React Presents' renowned festival, Spring Awakening, will be debuting its Autumn Equinox in August, featuring can't-miss performances by Martin Garrix, Diplo, and Excision.

"LiveXLive and React Presents integration has allowed us to quickly adapt to the return of live events," says Brian Griffin, Director of React Presents. "After over a year with no live events at full scale, I think everyone has a new appreciation of live events and excitement for tour announcements. The energy in the room for our June 11th show with Boogie T, which was the day venues returned to full capacity in Chicago, was electric."

Veteran live events and festival producer Sig Greenebaum brings his insight and experience to the LiveXLive team as Chief Advisor to the CEO with focus on Spring Awakening Music Festival, in addition to expanding LiveXLive's live events footprint globally. Greenebaum has produced and marketed marquee festivals such as Voodoo Festival in New Orleans along with leading Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch League as Global Head of Live Events.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently raised revenue guidance for its 2021 fiscal year based on strength in its core businesses.

