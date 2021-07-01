DuPont Completes Acquisition of Laird Performance Materials

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials, a world leader in high-performance electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions.

"I'm pleased to welcome our very talented Laird Performance Materials colleagues to DuPont," said Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont. "The addition of Laird Performance Materials significantly strengthens the DuPont Electronics & Industrial (E&I) segment and is another meaningful step in advancing our strategy to grow as a global innovation leader and premier multi-industrial company. I'm excited about the next chapter as we continue to drive growth in high margin markets to create long-term value for shareholders."

As previously announced, with 2020 revenues of $465 million and a global workforce of approximately 4,300 employees, Laird Performance Materials will be integrated into DuPont Electronics & Industrial's Interconnect Solutions (ICS) business. Laird Performance Materials' electromagnetic shielding and thermal management offerings complement ICS' portfolio in flexible laminates, dry film photoresist, specialty films, and plating chemistries.

"This acquisition positions DuPont as an essential partner for major electronics OEMs by combining applied materials science expertise together with application engineering capabilities," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont E&I. "Together, the combined organization will advance our leadership in accelerating the adoption of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications, smart/autonomous vehicles, and the internet of things. It also expands our product and solution portfolio across the electronics value chain and builds our expertise in key technologies critical to enabling the next generation of electronic devices and infrastructure."

With the addition of Laird Performance Materials, DuPont is well positioned to leverage its expanded customer base and global scale to increase speed to market, create new efficiencies in the development of integrated and multi-functional solutions, and provide high value next-generation products that will deliver additional growth over the next several years. We believe customers will see immediate benefits as the combined E&I organization engages across value chains to address the increasingly complex challenges leading OEMs face in thermal management, signal integrity, miniaturization, power management, and reliability.

DuPont will further discuss this transaction during its upcoming second quarter earnings call.

