Defy TV and TrueReal to debut in 92% of U.S. today; Two newest Scripps Networks unveil schedules

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2021

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality-based national television networks Defy TV and TrueReal will be seen in 92% of the United States and in all major markets when they launch on Thursday, July 1.

scripps_logo.jpg

The newest members of The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ: SSP) Scripps Networks portfolio, today unveiled their programming lineups, including some of the most popular and top-rated unscripted shows on television.

Defy TV will cater to men ages 25-54, with programming that celebrates fascinating and independent-minded people living life to the fullest. Programming will include popular series such as "Swamp People" (Mondays), "Counting Cars" (Tuesdays), "American Pickers" (Wednesdays), "The Curse of Oak Island" (Thursdays), "Forged in Fire" (Fridays), "Ax Men" (Saturdays), "Alone" (Saturdays), "Dog the Bounty Hunter" (Sundays) and "Pawn Stars" (Sundays) among others. Find the complete Defy TV schedule and local channel information here.

TrueReal will serve women ages 25-54 with addictive, unscripted dramatic television. Similar to Defy TV, its lineup will include popular series such as "Storage Wars" (Mondays), "Hoarders" (Tuesdays), "Little Women: LA" (Wednesdays), "Intervention" (Thursdays), "I Survived" (Fridays), "Married at First Sight" (Saturdays), "Little Women: Atlanta" (Sundays) and "Wahlburgers" (Sundays) among others. Find the complete TrueReal schedule and local channel information here.

The two demo-specific networks will be free to viewers across the country, carried by ION stations, select Scripps local television stations and those of other station groups.

Scripps Networks will now have a portfolio of nine networks, serving diverse audiences that each reach nearly every U.S. television home, as Defy TV and TrueReal join ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy. Newsy will launch as a free over-the-air network on Friday, Oct. 1.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

TrueReal_Logo.jpg

TrueReal_Schedule.jpg

Defy_TV_logo.jpg

Defy_TV_Schedule.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL30813&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defy-tv-and-truereal-to-debut-in-92-of-us-today-two-newest-scripps-networks-unveil-schedules-301324374.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL30813&Transmission_Id=202107011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL30813&DateId=20210701
