Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $123M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Asset in Seattle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $123M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Asset in Seattle

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive adviser to American Life, Inc. in the procurement of $122.7 million for the refinancing of 255 South King Street, a 717,684-square-foot (SF) office and hospitality asset. The loan was provided by PCCP.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Stephen Michels, Zachary Kraft and Lauren Greenberg represented the borrower.

“We had strong credit support from the office building which helped offset the softer market demand for the hotel during the pandemic, but this particular hotel is recovering well and the location down by the stadium has become very appealing given access to both Bellevue and Downtown Seattle,” said Karson.

“We are glad that we decided early on to keep the Embassy Suites open, albeit with reduced staffing, during the pandemic so that we could be poised to take advantage of the unique opportunities during the pandemic and could ramp up quickly when demand returned,” said Larry Ice, CFO of American Life. “We are also pleased, as always, to be working with Dave Karson and his team of expert advisors at Cushman & Wakefield who were extremely knowledgeable and resourceful in helping us place this financing in a challenging environment.”

255 South King Street is a LEED Silver-certified property that consists of a 209,476-SF office tower and a 23-story, 282-room Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel with approximately 10,000 SF of meeting and event space, pool, fitness center and parking garage, as well as 17,292 SF of retail. The office tower, which spans 11 stories above a 7-story retail and parking garage podium, is 100% leased. The asset was developed by ALI and completed in February 2018.

Alison Beddard, Cushman & Wakefield’s Managing Principal for Washington state, said, “The Puget Sound Region is a dynamic and cutting-edge market, and Cushman & Wakefield remains committed to the long-term success of our client and our community here. This transaction represents yet another positive sign of Seattle’s prosperous outlook and continued growth.”

The property is located within the Pioneer Square submarket just south of Downtown Seattle and steps from best-in-class amenities, offering tenants and visitors immediate access to numerous retail and entertainment options, as well as mass transit options and major freeways.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005664r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005664/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment