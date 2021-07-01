Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') ( LSE:GYS, Financial)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant: Gamesys Group plc Name of scheme: Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 01 January 2021 To: 30 June 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 374,666 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 ordinary shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 367,666 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,000 ordinary shares

Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant: Gamesys Group plc Name of scheme: Gamesys Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 01 January 2021 To: 30 June 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 150,000 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 50,000 ordinary shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 200,000 ordinary shares

Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Block Listing Return

Date: 01 July 2021

Name of applicant: Gamesys Group plc Name of scheme: Gamesys Group plc Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 01 January 2021 To: 30 June 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 0 ordinary shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 140,000 ordinary shares Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 55,605 ordinary shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 84,395 ordinary shares

Name of contact: Dan Talisman Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)20 7478 8100

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

[email protected]

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

[email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653896/Gamesys-Group-PLC-announces-Block-Listing-Return



