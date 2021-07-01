Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS, Financial)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)
Block Listing Return
Date: 01 July 2021
Name of applicant:
Gamesys Group plc
Name of scheme:
Gamesys Group plc Share Option Plan
Period of return:
From:
01 January 2021
To:
30 June 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
374,666 ordinary shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0 ordinary shares
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
367,666 ordinary shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
7,000 ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Dan Talisman
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Block Listing Return
Date: 01 July 2021
Name of applicant:
Gamesys Group plc
Name of scheme:
Gamesys Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan
Period of return:
From:
01 January 2021
To:
30 June 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
150,000 ordinary shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
50,000 ordinary shares
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0 ordinary shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
200,000 ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Dan Talisman
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Block Listing Return
Date: 01 July 2021
Name of applicant:
Gamesys Group plc
Name of scheme:
Gamesys Group plc Share Incentive Plan
Period of return:
From:
01 January 2021
To:
30 June 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
0 ordinary shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
140,000 ordinary shares
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
55,605 ordinary shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
84,395 ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Dan Talisman
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Enquiries:
Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
[email protected]
Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
[email protected]
