STIRR Continues to Expand Content Offerings, Adding Locally Produced News Specials to STIRR City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

STIRR Continues to Expand Content Offerings, Adding Locally Produced News Specials to STIRR City

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

STIRR, a free, ad-supported OTT streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), has expanded the content offerings on its STIRR City channels to include locally-produced news specials, beginning with Baltimore is Dying, aregional documentary, and Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis, bothproduced bySinclair Broadcast Group’s FOX45 in Baltimore, to stream on STIRR City Baltimore on July 1 and 8.

With more than 7 million app downloads, STIRR, offers 100+ free, ad-supported TV channels with access to some of the most popular local news, entertainment, and digital-first channels, including STIRR City, which is localized in 73 markets across the country where Sinclair produces news. STIRR City delivers over 100,000 hours of leading, live, local news each year.

Drawing from local broadcast stations’ unique brands and programming, STIRR City offers regionally relevant content authentic to the market, including live, local news on the STIRR City channel as well as the stations’ top-rated syndication hits. In Baltimore, STIRR City offers Judge Judy, Family Feud, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on demand.

Each STIRR City OTT channel is individually programmed by daypart, with curated local content, unlike traditional streaming platforms.

STIRR City Baltimore, which includes FOX45’s ten hours of daily (M-F) live, local newscasts, will stream two locally produced news specials on July 1 and July 8. Produced by the station’s Emmy® Award winning news team, Baltimore is Dying and Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis will stream on STIRR City Baltimore immediately following FOX45 News:

6pm ET

FOX45 News at 6PM

6:30pm ET

Baltimore is Dying (30-minute documentary)

7pm ET

Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis (60-minute town hall, hosted by FOX45 Anchor Mary Bubala)

In Baltimore is Dying, the FOX45 News team explores the city’s violent crime crisis and introduces viewers to the people on the front lines who are watching their neighbors, family members and children fall victim to the violence. In Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis, FOX45 News, dedicated to giving a voice to the voiceless, provides a forum for Baltimore’s Fells Point residents to discuss the community’s safety problems and potential solutions.

The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com.

ABOUT STIRR

STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. STIRR streams 100,000+ hours of live local news, 100+ free TV channels and 8,000+ hours of free on-demand movies and TV shows. The STIRR app is available on, Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com. Based in Los Angeles, STIRR is a first of its kind local OTT service created, owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005830r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005830/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment