Kingdee and BGI Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly create a new era of digital life sciences

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdee Software Group Company Limited (the "Kingdee International", "Kingdee" or "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group"; Stock Code: 0268.HK) announced that Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. (the "Kingdee", "Kingdee China") and Shenzhen BGI Gene Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BGI") signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shenzhen. Ma Xingwang, vice president of Kingdee China and general manager of Shenzhen Branch, Wang Qiong, general manager of HR Solution Division of Kingdee China, Lu Jun, executive director and COO of BGI, Shao Xuling, head of the Information Center of BGI, and Liu Xiao, director of Human Resources Guarantee Center of BGI, attended the signing ceremony.

Founded in 1999, BGI is the largest genomics research and development organization in the world, which applies cutting-edge multi-omics scientific research results to fields including medical health, agricultural breeding and resource conservation, so as to promote the transformation of genetic technology achievements, thereby realizing genetic technology to benefit mankind. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BGI made major contributions to nucleic acid testing and epidemic prevention and control on behalf of Chinese companies. Up to now, BGI's business covers more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

"The organizational structure and business of the BGI are complex, and hence difficult for management. We expect to empower the employees through digital transformation, and help reduce their burdens. Meanwhile the system transformation is also required. The cross-category and cross-border management in BGI should rely on human management, hence the transformation of human resource management and talent development are necessary. We hope that this cooperation will lay a good foundation for the future. After all, people are the most precious wealth and the most important cornerstone for enterprise development." said Lu Jun, executive director and COO of BGI.

Two parties will give full play to their respective advantages in this strategic cooperation: BGI will build the human resources digital system, quickly improve the integrated talent management structure through Kingdee s-HR information solutions, and reconstruct the digital combat capability of BGI's human resources starting from the talent development system, the organization management and control system and the full-staff service system.

Kingdee also stated that BGI always had the grand vision of "being healthy and beautiful, and the leader in the age of life". Through this cooperation, it also hopes to help BGI continue to lead in the life science industry and jointly build a new era of the digitalization of life sciences.

It is known that the cooperation between the two parties actually started five years ago. At that time, Kingdee had already assisted BGI to use mobile, social, and big data to reconstruct the relationships among people in the enterprise, and on the basis of communication and mutual trust, break the corporate structure, release the shackles of the organization on individuals, and activate each employee's creativity to work together for greater value.

During the 28 years since its establishment, Kingdee has provided cloud management products and services to more than 6.8 million enterprises and government organizations. Today, the further cooperation between the two parties will deepen their strategic cooperation, and build a community of shared future. The two parties will carry out advantages and complementary cooperation in product integration and innovation, program design and other aspects, and build a unified HR digital platform driven by digital construction of human resources, achieving the management improvement goals of BGI in optimizing the talent structure and improving HR efficiency.

About Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee International" or "Kingdee") was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, the PRC. Adhering to the core values of "Acting in all Conscience, with Integrity and Righteousness", the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth targets and let the sun shine on every company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform.

Through persistent efforts to explore China's Cloud enterprise service market, according to IDC, Kingdee has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing enterprises for 16 consecutive years, and has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade ERM SaaS (as known as Cloud ERP) and financial Cloud services industry for the forth consecutive year. Kingdee is currently the only SaaS cloud service provider of Chinese enterprises selected into Gartner's global market guide, and has become the only Chinese SaaS company winning the 2020 IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award.

Kingdee's diverse Cloud services and products are the preferred choices of leading enterprises. They include "Kingdee Cloud Cosmic" (digitalization and ecosystem platform for large enterprises), "Kingdee Cloud Galaxy" (intelligent growth service platform for medium-sized enterprises), "Kingdee Cloud Stellar" (intelligent growth service platform for micro and small-sized enterprises), "Cloud-Hub" (intelligent Cloud office), "Guanyi Cloud" (Cloud services for E-commerce operators), "Cargeer" (Cloud services for auto dealers) and "Wojia Cloud"(Cloud services for Property Industry). With its strengths in management software and Cloud services, Kingdee provides services and products to more than 6.8 million enterprises, government agencies and other organizations around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdee-and-bgi-group-signed-a-strategic-cooperation-agreement-to-jointly-create-a-new-era-of-digital-life-sciences-301324919.html

SOURCE Kingdee