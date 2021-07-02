Ucommune's Shenyang Project Achieves 98.22% Occupancy Rate in Less Than 9 Months via Asset-Light Model

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that its managed service project at Shenyang Tongfang Building under the asset-light model (the "Project") achieved a 98.22% occupancy rate as of June 30, 2021, in less than nine months since its inception. The Project is located in Shenyang, the largest city in Northeast China, and has approximately 1,940 square meters and 394 seats. This strong performance once again demonstrates the Company's ability to help landlords better utilize their property resources and increase their occupancy rates through its asset-light model.

The Company's asset-light model allows both parties to leverage their unique competitive advantages and share in the resulting economic benefits. Through this model, the Company's landlord partners rely on the Company to operate their spaces while gaining access to the Company's digital management systems, marketing capabilities, and corporate service resources. As a result, landlords are able to generate more revenues through improved property utilization as well as reduce their labor and time costs for attracting new enterprises to move into their office spaces. Meanwhile, moved-in enterprises also benefit significantly from this type of cooperation as the synergies between the Company and its landlord partners enable them to achieve more robust development over the long term.

Ucommune brings substantial advantages to its landlord partners, their moved-in enterprises, and the local economies in which it operates. Through its efforts, Ucommune develops shared workspaces and entrepreneurial incubators dedicated to the growth of innovative companies. Ucommune is committed to becoming a pillar in each of the business communities that it serves, working in line with the government's policies to promote commercial dynamism, and supporting the growth of local companies to cultivate business ecosystems that are both innovative and entrepreneurial.

After conducting careful analysis, Ucommune decided to establish this partnership based on the Project's substantial growth potential. Located in a well-known area of Shenyang, the Project benefits from being in an IT-focused industrial park and close to high-tech incubation centers and academic institutes. The combination of this favorable environment and the Company's highly intelligent agile office space services has allowed the Project to develop at a rapid pace as well as advance Shenyang's economy and intelligent technology capabilities. As such, the Project's occupancy rate increased to 98.22% from zero in just five months since its establishment in October 2020, helping the Company's partners to generate significantly higher revenues in turn.

Ms. Li, the manager of Tongfang building, commented: "Ucommune's potent brand influence, marketing expertise, and operational capabilities have enabled us to refine our management systems and optimize our occupancy rate. By leveraging Ucommune's established project management skillset, rapid response time, and proactive engagement, we can now solve the daily problems of startups more efficiently than ever before. Shenyang Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. is also highly appreciative of the marketing and operational improvements brought about by this cooperation."

Dr. Daqing Mao, Founder of Ucommune, added, "By providing our partners with higher quality and more comprehensive space management services, we reduce their marketing expenses, improve their efficiency, and enhance their occupancy rates. This has enabled us to continue attracting more partners. For example, we recently began working with a domestically listed Internet food company and a domestic online education unicorn through our asset-light model to help them generate more revenue and upgrade their service offerings. Such successes further showcase the potency of our agile office space services and their increasingly compelling value proposition for urban business ecosystem participants."

