Johnson Controls Welcomes Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

MILWAUKEE, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today issued the following statement from Chief Sustainability, Government and Regulatory Affairs Officer Katie McGinty in response to the recent announcement that Congressional negotiators and the White House agreed to an infrastructure framework.

"Johnson Controls fully supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and we encourage Congress and the White House to come together to pass this legislation. The inclusion of energy efficiency programs and infrastructure funding will significantly improve access to digital technologies, reduce carbon emissions, and save taxpayers money. This is a great first step to address climate change while creating jobs and growing our economy. We at Johnson Controls stand ready to support these initiatives with our efficient buildings equipment and our OpenBlue technology — a fully open architecture platform — that can drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions. We know that decarbonization of buildings is part of the solution as buildings represent some 40 percent of global emissions. Reducing energy waste from buildings also saves money, so there is every reason to accelerate action."

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is a critical step in implementing President Biden's Build Back Better vision. The Plan makes transformational and historic investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and climate resilience.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls ( NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

