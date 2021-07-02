Logo
The Top 5 Highest-Weighted Stocks in the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus

The aggregated portfolio looks at which stocks are most popular among gurus

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 02, 2021

Summary

  • The aggregated portfolio looks at popular stocks among gurus.
  • Stocks with high combined weightings in gurus' portfolios could present attractive opportunities.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus is a function that allows users to search for which stocks are the most commonly held among the investing greats. You can either individually select which gurus’ holdings to include in the screener or do a broader search among all of the Premium or Premium Plus gurus.

By default, the Aggregated Portfolio will sort the stocks based on which ones are owned by the highest number of gurus among the ones selected for the search. However, by clicking on the “combined weightings” category, it is also possible to sort the stocks based on which ones have the highest combined weightings among the gurus’ portfolios.

The combined weighting scores for each stock are calculated by adding together the portfolio weightings of the stock in each of the gurus’ portfolios. For example, if Company X accounted for 15% of one guru’s equity holdings and 6% of another guru’s equity holdings, the combined weighting would be 21%.

Sorting based on the combined weightings can be useful because broadly owned stocks and high-conviction positions that gurus dedicate more of their portfolio space to will appear higher on the list. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they are better investments; however, it could be worth looking into stocks that gurus are willing to dedicate more of their portfolio space to.

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus as of June 2, the stocks with the highest combined weightings in Premium gurus’ portfolios are Microsoft Corp. (

MSFT, Financial), The St. Joe Co. (JOE, Financial), Micron Technology Inc. (MU, Financial), Facebook Inc. (FB, Financial) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial).

Microsoft

First on the list is Microsoft (

MSFT, Financial), a multinational tech giant headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The company develops, manufactures, licenses, sells and supports PCs, consumer software, consumer electronics and related services.

The stock has a combined weighting of 185.75% and appears in the portfolios of 59 gurus. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the most notable guru shareholder with 0.32% of shares outstanding, giving the stock a 3.99% weighting in Fisher Asset Management’s equity portfolio.

In recent quarters, gurus have been buying and selling shares of Microsoft at fairly equal rates:

1411052252466106368.png

On July 2, shares of Microsoft traded around $277.62 for a market cap of $2.09 trillion and a price-earnings ratio of 37.84. Shares have gained 24% year to date.

1411053001572995072.png

St. Joe

Next on the list is St. Joe (

JOE, Financial), a real estate operation in Northwest Florida. It is well-positioned to take advantage of population growth in the area, aiming to reach a yearly run rate of 1,000 home and home lot sales, 1,300 apartment rentals, 900 hotel rooms and 1.5 million square feet of commercial space by 2021.

The stock has a combined weighting of 181.80%, but it only appears in the portfolios of eight gurus. It is a high-conviction position of Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fairholme Capital Management, which owns 43.73% of shares outstanding.

In recent quarters, gurus have been selling the stock in higher volumes than they have been buying it:

1411057995210674176.png

On July 2, shares of The St. Joe Co traded around $45.13 for a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 53.08. Shares have gained 6% year to date.

1411058597768581120.png

Micron Technology

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron Technology (

MU, Financial) is a semiconductor company that produces a variety of computer memory and data storage products. It markets its consumer products under the brand names Crucial and Ballistix.

The stock has a combined weighting of 159.63% and appears in the portfolios of 24 gurus. The most notable guru shareholder is David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 0.65% of shares outstanding, giving the stock a 9.55% weight in Appaloosa’s equity portfolio.

In recent quarters, gurus have been selling the stock in higher volumes than they have been buying it:

1411059891732336640.png

On July 2, shares of Micron traded around $80.33 for a market cap of $90.08 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 22.12. Shares have gained 6% year to date.

1411060363688005632.png

Facebook

Facebook (

FB, Financial) is a social media giant based in Menlo Park, California. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and several fellow Harvard students. Since its launch in 2004, it has become an icon of the social media industry and expanded into news, advertising, business, data collection and other avenues.

The stock has a combined weighting of 153.93% and appears in the portfolios of 54 gurus. Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)’s Lone Pine Capital is the most notable guru shareholder with 0.20% of shares outstanding, making up 6.06% of its equity portfolio.

In recent quarters, gurus have been buying the stock in greater volumes than they have been selling it:

1411061237374111744.png

On July 2, shares of Facebook traded around $354.70 for a market cap of $1.01 trillion and a price-earnings ratio of 30.33. Shares have gained 29% year to date.

1411061570464763904.png

Bank of America

Bank of America (

BAC, Financial) is a U.S. global bank major headquartered in North Carolina. With approximately $2.61 trillion in total assets, it provides a wide range of traditional, corporate and investment banking services and other financial services.

The stock has a combined weighting of 127.18% and appears in the portfolios of 37 gurus. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the biggest guru shareholder with 11.79% of shares outstanding, accounting for 14.45% of Berskhire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) equity portfolio.

In recent quarters, the volume of guru buys for the stock has skyrocketed, with sells remaining low:

1411062827300540416.png

On July 2, shares of Bank of America traded around $41.15 for a market cap of $352.63 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 17.66. Shares have gained 35% year to date.

1411063681520881664.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
