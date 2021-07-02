Logo
CVRx, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 8,050,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, which includes 1,050,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, for total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by CVRx, of approximately $144.9 million. All of the shares of common stock were offered by CVRx. CVRx’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CVRX.”

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as a lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256800), including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or via email at [email protected]; or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CVRx, Inc.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, CVRx is a leader in innovative medical technologies that address the unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases with safe and effective therapies that harness and harmonize the body’s natural systems. CVRx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and overall cardiovascular health via novel baroreceptor neuromodulation therapies.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
Westwicke, an ICR Company
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Lisa Murray
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 / 617.835.0396
[email protected]

