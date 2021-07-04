3 Strong Performers That Have Beat the Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Strong Performers That Have Beat the Market

These stocks look like growth opportunities

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 04, 2021

Summary

  • L Brands, Albemarle and Bio-Rad Laboratories have outperformed the U.S. market recently, and are expected to continue to do so.
  • They have good financial conditions, run high return activities and operate in industries with high growth potential.
  • Wall Street also likes these names
Article's Main Image

Shareholders of L Brands Inc. (

LB, Financial), Albemarle Corp. (ALB, Financial) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO, Financial) saw the value of their shares increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,352.34 as of July 2) has grown 39% over the past year and 60% over the past three years through July 2.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for share prices continuing to trade higher in the coming years. In fact, if we have a look at the business these three stocks operate, the first company sells products that people use every day and that are not inclined to reduce even during recessions, as it was for the Covid-19 pandemic, and economic slowdowns.

The second and third company produce products that are used in industries where the turnover is either skyrocketing as technology moves ahead with its innovative consumer electronics or rising with the number of opportunities in the health care industry. The fight against the coronavirus increases the need for chemicals for sanitation as well as products and techniques to improve a medical diagnosis.

L Brands

L Brands (

LB, Financial) is a Columbus, Ohio-based retailer of home fragrance products as well as body and beauty care products in North America and internationally. It owns the Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Shares of L Brands have risen 374% over the past year and 108% over the past three years through July 2.

L Brands has paid dividends over the years observed, and currently distributes a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per common share for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.82% and a forward dividend yield of 0.81% as of July 2.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's balance sheet, which holds $2.81 billion in cash on hand and equivalents and is indebted for $8.35 billion as of April 30. The interest coverage ratio of 5.43 indicates this level of balance sheet leverage does not represent a problem for the company.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10, indicating the company owns higher return operating activities.

The stock was trading at around $74.05 per share at close on July 2 for a market capitalization of $20.50 billion.

1411661432189210624.png

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.6. From these ratios it looks that the stock is still trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $78.85 per share.

Albemarle

Albemarle (

ALB, Financial) is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based manufacturer and marketer of engineered specialty chemicals such as lithium compounds and specialties, several reagents, plus bromine and bromine-based fire safety solutions and catalysts.

Shares of Albemarle have gained 110% over the past year and 80% over the past three years through July 2.

Albemarle has paid dividends in the observed years. Currently, the company is distributing 39 cents per common share every quarter for a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 0.91% as of July 2.

With regard to the financial strength of the balance sheet, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10. The $570 million available in cash on hand and equivalents should offer robust support to the payment of the dividend. Total debt accounted for $2.2 billion as of March 30.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10, indicating the operating activities are yielding a satisfactory amount of net profit to fund ongoing operations.

The stock closed at $170.65 per share on July 2 for a market capitalization of $19.92 billion.

1411661436467400704.png

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-book ratio of 3.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75, suggesting it is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $166.68 per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) is a Hercules, California-based manufacturer and marketer of devices for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations in North America and internationally.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories have climbed 43% over the past year and 126% over the past three years through July 2.

During the period in question, Bio-Rad Laboratories has not paid dividends.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's balance sheet, as financials state the availability of total $1 billion in cash on hand and equivalents and the existence of a debt of $220 million as of March 30.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10, indicating the operating activities are yielding back strongly. In fact, with its 151.73% rate, the net profit margin is high and abundantly in green territory compared to the industry medium which instead yields -0.21%.

The stock was trading at $666.72 per share at close on July 2 for a market capitalization of $19.80 billion.

1411661439348887552.png

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-book ratio of 1.87 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45. These ratios indicate the stock isn’t expensive, but not cheap either.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $755 per share.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment