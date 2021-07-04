Mannatech Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Mannatech (NAS:MTEX, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.9301 per share and the market cap of $57.6 million, Mannatech stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Mannatech is shown in the chart below.

Because Mannatech is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.8% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Mannatech has a cash-to-debt ratio of 24.69, which is better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Mannatech at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mannatech is fair. This is the debt and cash of Mannatech over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Mannatech has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $153.1 million and earnings of $2.61 a share. Its operating margin is 3.44%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Mannatech is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mannatech over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Mannatech is 0.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 20.9%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Mannatech’s ROIC is 15.77 while its WACC came in at 7.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mannatech is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Mannatech (NAS:MTEX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Mannatech stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

