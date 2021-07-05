Sasol and IDC formalise partnership to co-develop South Africa's hydrogen economy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sasol and IDC formalise partnership to co-develop South Africa's hydrogen economy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JOHANNESBURG, July 5, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol Limited (Sasol) and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited (IDC) have concluded a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) to jointly develop and shape an enabling environment to advance South Africa's green hydrogen economy.

Underpinning the MOC is acknowledgement by the parties that South Africa is in a unique position to leverage its world class renewable resources endowment and infrastructure, as well as Sasol's Fischer-Tropsch technology and skills to position the country as a leader in a global hydrogen economy.

Sasol and the IDC will, among others, collaborate on a non-exclusive basis in advocating at relevant international fora for policy frameworks to enable a hydrogen economy; developing pilot and commercial scale hydrogen projects to pioneer viable and sustainable solutions; accessing local and international financing options; and pursuing strategic projects that benefit the country's energy transition and economic development goals.

Priscillah Mabelane, Sasol's Executive Vice President: Energy Business, said: "Green hydrogen provides an exciting opportunity for the country to create new hydrogen ecosystems and become a credible exporter of sustainable energy and chemical products, such as hydrogen, ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel, while increasing much-needed employment opportunities."

"Our ambition is to lead and co-create South Africa's hydrogen ecosystems through strategic partnerships, leveraging our proprietary technology and integrated value chain. We are delighted to partner with the IDC in jointly pursuing South Africa's green hydrogen potential to support a just energy transition and unlock new value chains to ignite the country's economy," concluded Ms Mabelane.

Joanne Bate, Chief Operations Officer from the IDC said: "The development of the hydrogen industry is a key enabler in South Africa's just transition to a decarbonised future. Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise various industrial sectors. IDC intends on getting involved in the development of those catalytic projects needed to develop this new industry. We are looking forward to working together with Sasol in identifying and co-developing such catalytic projects. Our involvement in the development of the hydrogen industry also provides opportunities to fulfill our development mandate which entails job creation and opportunities to involve previously disadvantaged entities."

For more information on other green hydrogen partnerships that Sasol has formed, please visit the media centre on www.sasol.com.

Issued by:

Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27-(0)-10-344-9256; Mobile: +27-(0)-82-773-9457
[email protected]

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and process into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 30 countries, creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:

We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.

Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact our Privacy Office on: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN32523&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sasol-and-idc-formalise-partnership-to-co-develop-south-africas-hydrogen-economy-301325438.html

SOURCE Sasol Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN32523&Transmission_Id=202107050542PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN32523&DateId=20210705
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment