Killi to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Killi to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

All individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts are invited to attend this real-time, interactive presentation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: Thursday, July 8th, 2021
TIME: 1:30 pm ET
Link: https://bit.ly/3uitlI1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:
On June 30, 2021, Killi introduced Facebook Unveil, a complimentary service to allow consumers to determine if their data was part of Facebook's 533 million data breach in April, view the data that was exposed, and put this data back under their control should they choose. To query if you were part of this data breach visit: killi.io.

This new offering from Killi builds on a previous announcement on April 6, 2021, where the Company enabled 320 million consumers in the USA to view data being collected by data brokers. The addition of Facebook data will increase the overall awareness of the Killi ecosystem amongst consumers internationally while providing them with an additional source from which to query and reclaim their data.

About Killi Ltd
Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Kill allows consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Killi account where should they chose to, consumers can be compensated for the use of their data.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

favicon.png?sn=NY29653&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/killi-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-8-2021-301324268.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29653&Transmission_Id=202107060700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29653&DateId=20210706
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment