Killi to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8, 2021

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID ) (OTCQB: MYIDF ) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.

DATE: Thursday, July 8th, 2021

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

Link: https://bit.ly/3uitlI1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

On June 30, 2021 , Killi introduced Facebook Unveil, a complimentary service to allow consumers to determine if their data was part of Facebook's 533 million data breach in April, view the data that was exposed, and put this data back under their control should they choose. To query if you were part of this data breach visit: killi.io .

This new offering from Killi builds on a previous announcement on April 6, 2021 , where the Company enabled 320 million consumers in the USA to view data being collected by data brokers. The addition of Facebook data will increase the overall awareness of the Killi ecosystem amongst consumers internationally while providing them with an additional source from which to query and reclaim their data.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID ) ( OTCQB: MYIDF ) is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Kill allows consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Killi account where should they chose to, consumers can be compensated for the use of their data.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

