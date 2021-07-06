Logo
Globally Local Technologies Completes Transition to Odd Burger Corporation; Now Listed on TSXV as ODD

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 6, 2021

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation, one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, announced today it has completed its name change and is now trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ODD." The company was founded as Globally Local Technologies Inc.

Odd_Burger_Corporation_Globally_Local_Technologies_Completes_Tra.jpg

Along with the renaming of the parent company, the restaurant chain has been rebranded as Odd Burger.

Odd Burger Corporation currently operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurants in Canada, with plans to open 20 additional locations across North America in the next 12 months. All future locations will carry the new name, and the two operating as Globally Local will be converted to Odd Burger shortly.

About Odd Burger Corporation
Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plans", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking ‎‎information may ‎prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, ‎‎and other factors, many of ‎which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned ‎‎not to place undue reliance on any ‎forward-looking information. Such information, although ‎‎considered reasonable by management at the time ‎of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and ‎‎actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. ‎Forward-looking statements contained ‎‎in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary ‎statement. The forward-looking ‎‎statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this ‎news release and the ‎‎Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements ‎only as ‎‎expressly required by Canadian securities law.‎

favicon.png?sn=TO33042&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globally-local-technologies-completes-transition-to-odd-burger-corporation-now-listed-on-tsxv-as-odd-301325849.html

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

