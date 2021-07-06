CANEX Intersects 2.2 g/t Gold over 18.3 metres in Final Drill Results from the Excelsior Mine, gold Range Project, Arizona, New Field Program Underway

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CANEX Intersects 2.2 g/t Gold over 18.3 metres in Final Drill Results from the Excelsior Mine, gold Range Project, Arizona, New Field Program Underway

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (

TSXV:CANX, Financial) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results have been received for the final 3 drill holes from the Company's winter 2021 reverse circulation drilling program at the Gold Range Project, Arizona.

Highlights

  • Hole GR21-46 from the historic Excelsior Mine returned 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres, including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres.
  • Holes GR21-47 returned 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres, including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.
  • The mineralized zone encountered in holes GR21-46 and 47 starts at surface, has been traced to 50 metres depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike.
  • A field program is underway at Gold Range consisting of geologic mapping, soil sampling, and drill pad construction in preparation for a third drill program on the property.

Results for reverse circulation drill holes GR21-46 to 48 from the Company's 2021 drilling program at the Gold Range project have been received and are presented here. A map showing drill hole locations is shown on Figure 1 and a cross section showing the holes is shown in Figure 2.

Holes GR21-46 to 48 all tested the middle portion of the Excelsior area and all holes returned strong mineralization as summarized in table 1. Hole GR21-46 intersected 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres starting at 16.8 metres depth, including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres starting at 19.8 metres depth. This includes two high grade gold intervals of 8.2 g/t over 1.5 metres and 5.1 g/t over 1.5 metres. Hole GR21-47 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres starting at 7.6 meters depth, including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "The Excelsior zone continues to return very strong gold results and is showing excellent potential to host a substantial near surface gold deposit. CANEX has now completed 48 drill holes on the Gold Range property and has identified a new mineralized trend that is 3 kilometres long and potentially composed of multiple flat to moderately dipping mineralized zones showing substantial width potential. Within this trend the Company has intersected significant widths of oxidized and mineralized material exceeding 1 g/t gold, with zones locally exceeding 2 g/t gold. The large size potential and strong grades provide a compelling exploration target which the Company plans to aggressively advance".

A field program is currently underway at Gold Range including additional geologic mapping, up to 700 soil samples, and construction of drill pads in preparation for the next drilling program which could start later this month. Details of the next round of drilling at Gold Range are being finalized and will be announced shortly.

Highlights from reverse circulation drill holes GR21-46 to 48

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)*

Au g/t

GR21-46

16.76

35.05

18.29

2.2

including

19.81

30.48

10.67

3.4

including

19.81

21.34

1.53

8.2

including

25.91

27.43

1.53

5.1

GR21-47

7.62

22.86

15.24

1.2

including

16.76

19.29

2.53

6.4

GR21-48

12.19

24.38

12.19

0.3

GR21-48

27.43

30.48

3.05

0.5

*Drill hole intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Grades have not been capped in the averaging.

image.png

Figure 1. Gold Range Property showing drill holes in this release and the location of cross section F - F' at the historic Excelsior Mine.

image-1.png

Figure 2. Cross section F - F' through the Excelsior Mine.

Quality Control

Reverse circulation drill cuttings were collected in numbered cloth sample bags from 5 foot (1.52m) intervals during drilling and were picked up from site and analyzed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited). A 1000g pulp was prepared and gold was assayed using a 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method FA-01-50g). Gold samples greater than 5 g/t are redone using a 50g fire assay method with a gravimetric finish (method FA-02 50g). Twenty-four additional elements were analyzed using a multi acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma (method TE-4). The Company included certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates in every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals (TSX.V:CANX) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing its Gold Range Project in Northern Arizona. Led by an experienced management team, which has made three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage discoveries in North America, CANEX has identified and tested several targets which host the potential for bulk tonnage oxide gold mineralization at its Gold Range Project. Recent drilling has identified near surface bulk tonnage gold potential along a recently identified trend extending from the Eldorado to Excelsior Zones. Hole GR21-37 from Excelsior returned 1.6 g/t gold over 35.1 metres including 8.2 g/t gold over 4.6 metres. These new discoveries occur along a 3 kilometre long highly prospective mineralized trend that has seen limited modern exploration.

The Company remains focused on testing and advancing key exploration targets on the Gold Range Property through continued exploration and drilling.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for CANEX Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert",

Shane Ebert
President/Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of CANEX Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

SOURCE: CANEX Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654260/CANEX-Intersects-22-gt-Gold-over-183-metres-in-Final-Drill-Results-from-the-Excelsior-Mine-gold-Range-Project-Arizona-New-Field-Program-Underway

img.ashx?id=654260

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment