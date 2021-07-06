Logo
Genpact Named a Leader in Content Moderation Services by Everest Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ranking emphasizes Genpact's robust digital tools and policy experts to deliver insights for businesses and drive user safety

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, as a leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Service Providers 2021 report.

Genpact_Logo.jpg

"User-generated content across online platforms is constantly evolving, and, as a result, the challenges enterprises face are also highly dynamic and require them to proactively monitor trends across the globe," said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Genpact has built strong systems to monitor large volumes of content with the viral potential to identify gaps in policies, thereby ensuring end-user safety and reputation for its clients."

The report evaluated 18 companies in such areas as vision and strategy, scope of services offered, and innovation and investments. Everest Group cited Genpact's wide array of services across the trust and safety value chain, noting the company's investment in robust artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to boost productivity and manage talent, as well as its Policy Center of Excellence, whose experts track new trends and work with clients to implement policy changes. The report also highlighted Genpact's continued investment in its Global Command Center – a proprietary analytics tool to proactively detect trends in online abuse and deliver robust insights to the platform's clients.

The Global Command Center uses data visualization, machine learning, and natural language generation to help drive modernized operations to deliver user safety at scale online. For example, for a social media client, Genpact preempted a surge in user-generated content coming out of more than 100 large unplanned events. Leveraging Genpact's speedy derived insights, the client was able to implement over 10 major policy improvements, enabling a reduction in harmful content, and curbed public and reputational risks.

"Every industry is transforming with digital, and all businesses with a digital presence or online community need to focus on user safety," said Patrick Cogny, global business leader, Hi-Tech, Manufacturing and Services, Genpact. "Genpact has spent the past few years developing a deep understanding of changing user behavior and new abuse trends on platforms. This recognition underscores our proven operating models and industry expertise to counter inappropriate content, build trust and safety, and enhance user experience."

See these links for more information about Genpact's content moderation capabilities, and a custom excerpt of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessment.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Danielle D'Angelo
Genpact Media Relations – Americas
+1 914-336-7951
[email protected]

Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – India
+91 9823133365
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY32593&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-a-leader-in-content-moderation-services-by-everest-group-301325563.html

SOURCE Genpact

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY32593&Transmission_Id=202107060815PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY32593&DateId=20210706
