HomeServe Honored to Earn Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HomeServe. This year, 80% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HomeServe is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

HomeServe’s Chief People Officer Cherie Sheridan shared, “I joined HomeServe just a few weeks prior to the start of the global pandemic, and like everyone, I was taken aback by the immediate change it brought to our workplace. Fortunately for HomeServe, the company has always been keenly focused on culture and engagement, so we were confident our team would be resilient. If anything, working together but apart for so many months made us even closer and helped us come together in new, different and creative ways.”

HomeServe is known for putting people at the heart of everything we do. From our customers to our contractors to our partners, we make promises to them that we work hard to live up to. The same can be said for all the people working alongside us in the U.S.

We strive to keep everyone – no matter their role – informed, engaged, included and inspired about what we do and why we do it. A few ways we work to make that happen include: the Voice of the Employee Committee, which is a cross-companyteam that helps generate change and ideas related to our Great Place to Work Survey results; our At Home @ HomeServe companywide diversity and inclusion initiative, which helps guide and broaden our inclusion efforts; our Business Resource Groups and Engagement committees who plan fun and awareness building activities; and our new employer brand program, Find Your Happy @ HomeServe, which partners us with a team of HomeServe Ambassadors to help tell prospective candidates and new employees about the great things that make up our company culture.

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair and installation solutions serving more than 4.7 million customers across the U.S. and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations, and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of nearly 100 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

