Sumo Logic Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Positioned for the First Time as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native SIEM Approach to Modernizing Security Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) report*. For a complimentary copy of the full report, download here.

“New entrants like Sumo Logic, signal a reshaping of how modern SIEMs we believe are leading the way to help solve today’s security challenges,” said Greg Martin, VP and General Manager for the Sumo Logic security business unit. “We are thrilled to be included in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report and recognized for our cloud-native approach that we feel provides holistic visibility into an organization’s security posture with quick time-to-value and the real-time insights analysts need to secure their cloud journey, match the evolving attack surface, reduce alert fatigue and bring innovation to the SOC.”

Customers and partners across the globe are benefitting from having Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, a cloud-native solution that addresses the challenges facing today’s modern SOC by automating the manual work for security analysts, saving time and enabling them to be more effective by focusing on higher-value security functions. Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM provides continuous intelligence through real-time security and operational analytics and compliance to help automate the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure and security data to derive actionable insights for security teams within seconds.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh | Toby Bussa | John Collins, June 30, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

  • Read our blog to learn more about the advantages of cloud-native SIEM solutions
  • Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations
  • Watch this video to get a quick overview of the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution
  • Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc. ( SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
[email protected]
(650) 814-3882

