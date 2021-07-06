Scala Data Centers Stands Out in ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 Report and Takes Lead in Colocation for Two Years in a Row in Brazil

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, a sustainable hyper-scalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge - DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: DBRG) digital infrastructure investment holding company - has just been named, for the second consecutive year, as leader in the Colocation quadrant of ISG Provider Lens™ Next-gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions 2021, in Brazil. Scala was highlighted in the study for its experience and focus on serving the hyperscaler market, for its proven ability to expand its operations and its actions, and for its pioneering results in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) in Brazil.

In the assessment of ISG analysts, the company's growth is evidenced by the investment in the construction of 3 data centers on its Tamboré (SP) campus: SP3, which is officially opening in 2021, two single-tenant data centers under construction and dedicated to the demand for hyperscalers, and a 90 MW campus in Campinas (SP), which had as catalyst the acquisition of Algar Tech's data center assets this year.

ISG's analysis also highlights Scala's long experience of 20 years of operations with 100% availability, which relies on modern, high-density facilities, ensuring reliability, security, and connectivity.

Given the importance of the ESG theme, the ISG Provider Lens™ Next-gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions 2021 study started, as of this edition, to evaluate it among the criteria for colocation providers. In the environmental aspect, the report points out that Scala Data Centers is ahead of its competitors in the region, given the achievement of carbon neutrality, in 2021, and for already operating, since 2020, with 100% renewable energy.

The study also considered the recent announcement of an Edge Computing partnership with Gemelo, a provider of modular data center solutions, leveraging the more than 6,500 points of presence of tower assets controlled by DigitalBridge companies in Latin America.

The Next-gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ study can be downloaded here.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 200 professionals and applies a flexible commercial approach to offer exceptional quality colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers in cloud, software providers (SaaS) and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of next-generation data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. It has over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and state-of-the-art infrastructure. DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

About ISG

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and consulting firm. A trusted business partner for more than 700 customers, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 companies. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, ISG employs more than 1,300 ready-to-use digital professionals operating in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

