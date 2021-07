Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) will host its fiscal third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, July 30, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call Audio Only Dial-in Information: To participate in the conference call, dial (844) 654-5620 (domestic) or (647) 253-8654 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 5286501.

Webcast: A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.hillrom.com. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the Hillrom website prior to the webcast.

A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay for a period of 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 5286501. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or the telephone replay, the webcast will be archived at www.hillrom.com.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, advanced equipment for the surgical space and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

Investor Relations

Contact: Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President Lorna Williams, Executive Director Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations Investor Relations and Strategy 312-819-9387 312-233-7799 [email protected] [email protected]

Media Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President Corporate Communications 312-819-7268 [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-to-host-fiscal-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301324898.html

SOURCE Hillrom