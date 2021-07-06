Logo
Unum Group to release second quarter 2021 results and host conference call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 6, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its second quarter 2021 results August 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, August 4, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss second quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. and Canada dial: 1-888-347-8149
International callers dial: 1-412-902-4248
Please ask to be joined to the Unum Group Call

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call. Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Callers in the U.S. can dial toll free: 1-877-344-7529
Callers in Canada can dial toll free: 855-669-9658
International callers use: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code 10157924

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

UNUM IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK AND MARKETING BRAND OF UNUM GROUP AND ITS INSURING SUBSIDIARIES.

Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL31843&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-to-release-second-quarter-2021-results-and-host-conference-call-301325331.html

SOURCE Unum Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL31843&Transmission_Id=202107061615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL31843&DateId=20210706
