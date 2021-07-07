Grid Dynamics Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovations in the Next Stage of Growth

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that Rajeev Sharma has joined the executive team as its new Chief Technology Officer.

As the Chief Technology Officer, Rajeev will be responsible for defining Grid Dynamics’ technical strategy, growing the technical solutions portfolio, and delivering on the promise of digital transformation through technology that became synonymous with Grid Dynamics’ brand.

"The vision and opportunity to make an impact at Grid Dynamics captured my attention from the very beginning. I love solving complex issues that help our customers increase their business competitiveness through the use of technology," said Rajeev of his new role. He continued, "Grid Dynamics has a great culture and great culture attracts great people. I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this world-class team of engineers and technologists who are dedicated to the challenge of enabling a more responsive, efficient and trusted way of doing business."

Grid Dynamics CEO Leonard Livschitz commented “We are thrilled to welcome Rajeev to the executive team. He brings the intellect and empathy needed to make transformative technologies accessible to modern enterprises. We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership on the team as we help businesses drive innovation and transform their culture to outperform their digital peers."

Rajeev brings more than 25 years of leadership with a background in artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, and engineering process design — as well as the energy to help propel Grid Dynamics in its new stage of growth. Prior to joining Grid Dynamics, Rajeev served as the Senior Vice President of Cognitive Digital Engineering at Pactera Edge and the Chief Solutions Officer of Ness Digital Engineering. During his professional services career, he envisioned and designed the definitive enterprise-scale AI platform implementation playbook. As an entrepreneur, Rajeev has led two startups to successful exits in the founder and CEO roles.

Rajeev also served as the senior rocket scientist and deputy project director of the Agni III missile program of the Defense R&D Organization in India. He was awarded the Scientist of the Year award for his work on the Design of Agni-III Solid Rocket Propulsion systems.

Rajeev holds a Master’s degree in Management & Systems Design from MIT Sloan and studied Public Policy and General Management at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. He also has a Master’s degree in Space Engineering & Rocketry (BIT MESRA) from Birla Institute of Technology.

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central, and Eastern Europe.

