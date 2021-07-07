Grid Dynamics Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovations in the Next Stage of Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grid Dynamics Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovations in the Next Stage of Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that Rajeev Sharma has joined the executive team as its new Chief Technology Officer.

As the Chief Technology Officer, Rajeev will be responsible for defining Grid Dynamics’ technical strategy, growing the technical solutions portfolio, and delivering on the promise of digital transformation through technology that became synonymous with Grid Dynamics’ brand.

"The vision and opportunity to make an impact at Grid Dynamics captured my attention from the very beginning. I love solving complex issues that help our customers increase their business competitiveness through the use of technology," said Rajeev of his new role. He continued, "Grid Dynamics has a great culture and great culture attracts great people. I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this world-class team of engineers and technologists who are dedicated to the challenge of enabling a more responsive, efficient and trusted way of doing business."

Grid Dynamics CEO Leonard Livschitz commented “We are thrilled to welcome Rajeev to the executive team. He brings the intellect and empathy needed to make transformative technologies accessible to modern enterprises. We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership on the team as we help businesses drive innovation and transform their culture to outperform their digital peers."

Rajeev brings more than 25 years of leadership with a background in artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, and engineering process design — as well as the energy to help propel Grid Dynamics in its new stage of growth. Prior to joining Grid Dynamics, Rajeev served as the Senior Vice President of Cognitive Digital Engineering at Pactera Edge and the Chief Solutions Officer of Ness Digital Engineering. During his professional services career, he envisioned and designed the definitive enterprise-scale AI platform implementation playbook. As an entrepreneur, Rajeev has led two startups to successful exits in the founder and CEO roles.

Rajeev also served as the senior rocket scientist and deputy project director of the Agni III missile program of the Defense R&D Organization in India. He was awarded the Scientist of the Year award for his work on the Design of Agni-III Solid Rocket Propulsion systems.

Rajeev holds a Master’s degree in Management & Systems Design from MIT Sloan and studied Public Policy and General Management at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. He also has a Master’s degree in Space Engineering & Rocketry (BIT MESRA) from Birla Institute of Technology.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central, and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005842r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005842/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment