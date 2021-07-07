Sow Good Inc. Completes Second Successful Fundraising

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sow Good Inc. Completes Second Successful Fundraising

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Irving, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. today announced the successful completion of a more than $3.0M private placement raised from 714,701 newly issued shares. The share price of $4.25 represents a 6% premium to Sow Good’s private placement earlier this year.

Investors in the private placement included Sow Good’s Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chaiman, and Chief Financial Officer, in addition to other Sow Good board members and a small group of accredited investors. Proceeds from the placement will be used to fund additional marketing and brand development, brand extensions, and working capital investments.

Brad Burke, Sow Good’s Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Inclusive of this most recent placement, Sow Good’s cash totals $4.4M, which we estimate is sufficient to both cover investment needs and provide a liquidity buffer well into 2022.”

“The months following our May launch have seen the introduction of Sow Good products to retail stores and development of new products, including five flavors of gluten-free granola featuring freeze dried fruit and miniature bags of our initial snack line which are an ideal size for lunch boxes and vending machines,” said Claudia Goldfarb, Sow Good’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This latest investment allows us to continue innovating, building our brand, and introducing our products to consumers across all platforms. We are actively working with national distributors and several regional grocers to bring Sow Good products to stores across the United States. The momentum and positive feedback since our launch have been exhilarating and a continued affirmation that our healthy and convenient products can revolutionize the industry,” said Goldfarb.

Advisors

The Company acted as its own financial advisor in the transaction. Stinson LLP acted as the Company’s legal advisor.

Sow Good Inc. (

SOWG, Financial) is dedicated to producing the highest quality and most nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry while building a brand that celebrates the importance of sustainability, the environment, and our communities. Sow Good’s offerings are high in nutritional value and non-GMO, created using all-natural ingredients. To purchase Sow Good online or learn more, visit www.thisissowgood.com and follow @thisissowgood on Instagram and Facebook.

ti?nf=ODI3NjE1MSM0Mjg1MzMxIzUwMDA4MTcyMA==
5b44289b-169a-4b91-99b7-6a40d7de7550
Investor Relations:
[email protected] 
Sales:
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment