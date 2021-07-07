FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the launch of the newly designed [email protected]® mobile app, which now allows clients’ employees to digitally access all their health and wealth benefits on any mobile device — whenever they want, wherever they are.



Conduent’s [email protected] engagement platform seamlessly integrates all the tools, resources, and support in one simple user interface. The platform enables an organization’s employees to navigate the complex landscape of health, wealth, and retirement choices through a personalized and intelligent digital experience, which means simpler and faster access to information at the point of need.

The newly refreshed [email protected] mobile app models all the functionality of the website and offers additional features:

Dynamic, eligibility-driven, digital wallet cards to access health and wealth benefits

Ability to view benefit information "at-a-glance” and access additional details, such as benefit elections and fund investments

Capability to capture and store medical, dental, and vision benefit ID cards locally and securely on any mobile device



“Consumers expect easy access to their most vital information at all times from all the devices they interact with daily. The refreshed and more robust [email protected] mobile app reflects the continued digital transformation occurring in the benefits space,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Group President, Business Process Solutions at Conduent. “Conduent is focused on providing clients the substantive offerings needed to meet the health, wealth, and retirement needs of employees and plan participants, while delivering those offerings on technology platforms that ensure employees can easily engage when and where they want.”

Leveraging a combination of digital-first process excellence, human-centered design principles, and intelligent automation, [email protected] creates a seamless digital experience to meet the individual needs of each user every day, including critical moments. [email protected] members can access and utilize their benefits plans, tools, and resources regardless of device — desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone or traditional phone — keeping pace with the proliferation of unique devices and personal connection preferences.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.