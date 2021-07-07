FARO® Launches All-New Quantum Max FaroArm with Multiple Laser Line Probes

PR Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced the release of its all-new Quantum Max ScanArm, the most advanced portable measurement tool that features three purpose-built hot-swappable Laser Line Probes (LLPs).

Designed to meet a variety of small and medium-sized measurement needs, the LLPs—xR, xP and xS—ensure that users are no longer forced to choose between speed, accuracy, or resolution. Maximize value and productivity by over 30% with the enhanced performance and scanning capabilities of the Quantum Max. Each LLP is enhanced with FARO CLR (Continuous Light Rectification) technology, which provides users the highest quality scan data on dark, translucent, and reflective surfaces, eliminating the need for sprays, time-consuming surface preparation, and cleanup while avoiding finished product contamination.

"With the next-generation Quantum Max ScanArm, getting the inspection job done as fast and precisely as possible has never been easier," said Ozan Ugurlu, FARO Senior Director of Product Marketing. "Changing probes is quick and easy in just seconds, with no need for recalibration so inspection can continue, virtually uninterrupted."

The new FARO LLP family features:

xR : Suited for high-precision tasks or areas on a part with tight tolerances to capture data with up to 30% better accuracy and resolution

: Suited for high-precision tasks or areas on a part with tight tolerances to capture data with up to 30% better accuracy and resolution xP: Offers a balance of the xR for resolution and the xS for speed so coverage and accuracy blend together for overall productivity

Offers a balance of the xR for resolution and the xS for speed so coverage and accuracy blend together for overall productivity xS: Best for large parts or expansive surface areas when data collection speed is top priority —extra–wide laser stripe delivers double the coverage in a single pass, allowing users to collect data over 65% faster

Quantum Max further enhances speed and accessibility with its kinematic mount that allows each LLP to be interchanged with seamless ease. The portable measurement arm is fitted with a small, light end effector, allowing users to better access hard-to-reach confined spaces while reducing operator fatigue.

SmartFactory ready, Quantum Max is fully compatible with FARO CAM2® software and its Repeat Part Management feature, which allows guided inspection routines to be pre-programmed. Operators can now perform the exact same inspection routine, minimizing variability and maximizing repeatability.

"The new Quantum Max ScanArm exceeded our expectations," added Clay Marsh, Managing Partner at Real Street Performance. "In our many years of industry expertise, we have learned that choosing the right LLP is not always a 'one size fits all' proposition. There are parts or specific features or areas on a part where you need the most accurate scan possible. For other parts or areas, getting the job done quickly to maintain production speed is most important. The Quantum Max ScanArm solves for both."

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-launches-all-new-quantum-max-faroarm-with-multiple-laser-line-probes-301326447.html

SOURCE FARO