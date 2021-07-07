BOTS' Subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Web Application Firewall (WAF) Targeting the $156 Billion Global Cybersecurity Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BOTS' Subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Web Application Firewall (WAF) Targeting the $156 Billion Global Cybersecurity Market

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image






The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach$ 352 billion by 2026



SAN JUAN, PR, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today announces that its subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, has launched Web Application Firewall (WAF), its proprietary software solution to protect businesses from cybersecurity crimes. The global market for cybersecurity products was estimated to be valued at $156 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $352 billion by 2026 according to a Mordor Intelligence report. BOTS’ WAF cybersecurity software solution for businesses of all sizes is available now and can be purchased on Cyber Security Group’s website. Rising cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting are driving the cybersecurity market. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and McAfee, cybercrimes, which include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost property, intellectual property theft, and other areas, currently cost the world almost USD 600 billion each year. WAF stops application vulnerabilities and data breaches. Some of the key benefits are:
  • Protection from web attacks and DDoS
  • Protects applications and APIs
  • Blocks malicious bots and automated attacks
  • Controls access and authentication
  • Automates and orchestrates security
  • Protects from XSS & SQL injections
  • Protects against business logic attacks
  • Protects ecosystem around Blockchain
BOTS’ Cyber Security Group LLC subsidiary is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cyber security market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions, for more information click here. WAF has been successfully battle-tested over a two year pilot program by financial services and e-commerce companies and is now being launched to businesses worldwide. About BOTS, Inc. BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance. Track BTZI news on [email protected]://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/ Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz Visit BTZI on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/ Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings. Contact: Oleksandr Gordieiev Co-CEO [email protected] ti?nf=ODI3NjU1NyM0Mjg2Mzc0IzIwMTk1MzA=
2bf2ef40-ba94-4b13-8d78-f5daeb8a9b01







Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment