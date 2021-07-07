BOTS' Subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Web Application Firewall (WAF) Targeting the $156 Billion Global Cybersecurity Market

The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach$ 352 billion by 2026
SAN JUAN, PR, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today announces that its subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, has launched Web Application Firewall (WAF), its proprietary software solution to protect businesses from cybersecurity crimes. The global market for cybersecurity products was estimated to be valued at $156 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $352 billion by 2026 according to a Mordor Intelligence report. BOTS’ WAF cybersecurity software solution for businesses of all sizes is available now and can be purchased on Cyber Security Group’s website. Rising cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting are driving the cybersecurity market. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and McAfee, cybercrimes, which include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost property, intellectual property theft, and other areas, currently cost the world almost USD 600 billion each year. WAF stops application vulnerabilities and data breaches. Some of the key benefits are:
- Protection from web attacks and DDoS
- Protects applications and APIs
- Blocks malicious bots and automated attacks
- Controls access and authentication
- Automates and orchestrates security
- Protects from XSS & SQL injections
- Protects against business logic attacks
- Protects ecosystem around Blockchain
