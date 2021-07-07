Logo
ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS(R) System Intellectual Property Protection with the Issuance of Three U.S. Patents

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the strengthening of its global patent portfolio with the issuance of the 17th, 18th and 19th patents from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for its TAEUS® technology. These three new patents are:

  • U.S. Patent 16231895 (the ‘895 patent) "METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR ESTIMATING FRACTIONAL FAT CONTENT OF AN OBJECT OF INTEREST"
  • U.S. Patent 16554682 (the ‘682 patent) "METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR DETERMINING AT LEAST ONE PARAMETER OF INTEREST OF A MATERIAL"
  • U.S. Patent 16951070 (the ‘070 patent) "THERMAL ABLATION SYSTEM AND METHOD WITH INTEGRATED THERMOACOUSTIC TEMPERATURE MEASUREMENT"

"The ‘895, ‘682 and ‘070 patents support ENDRA's goal to develop applications for our proprietary TAEUS® technology in areas of high unmet need. They represent a key step forward in the protection of optimized hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide variety of applications, including measuring liver fat to assess Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and monitoring tissue temperature during thermal ablation and cryotherapy procedures," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "Our IP portfolio continues to grow and currently stands at 86 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed or in preparation. As we advance TAEUS® commercial plans, it is essential to protect our valuable intellectual property in priority global markets."

The ‘895 patent relates to a novel method for determining the fractional fat content of an object, such as a person's liver, by utilizing ENDRA's TAEUS® system. Specifically, the ‘895 patent protects methods that rely on the radiofrequency applicator, a critical component of the TAEUS® system.

The ‘682 patent relates to a novel method and system for determining at least one parameter of interest of a material by utilizing ENDRA's TAEUS® system. Examples of potential parameters of interest include, but are not limited to, the Grüneisen parameter, conductivity and specific heat capacity of a material. The ‘682 patent expands the imaging potential for ENDRA's proprietary TAEUS® system outside the human body for select materials applications.

The ‘070 patent relates to a novel system for determining temperature at a specific location in the human body by utilizing ENDRA's TAEUS® system. In particular, the ‘070 patent protects a system designed to concurrently provide thermal ablation (such as when heat is used to destroy cancer tumors) and monitor temperature to prevent both overheating (which could harm healthy surrounding tissue) and underheating (which fails to destroy the cancer tumor as intended).

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding the transition of leadership of ENDRA's finance function, and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy, which may be affected by risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on its business plan, its ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of its technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry, its ability to protect its intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology and the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:
Irina Pestrikova
Senior Director, Finance
[email protected]
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

# # #

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654291/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-Strengthens-TAEUSR-System-Intellectual-Property-Protection-with-the-Issuance-of-Three-US-Patents

