Piper Sandler's Special District Group Grows Utah Team With Addition of Benj Becker

Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Benj Becker to the firm’s Utah special+district+group. The group works with land developers, cities and counties in Utah to fund public infrastructure using public infrastructure districts and tax-increment finance.

Becker joins the firm from Zions Public Finance where he has specialized in real estate consulting and advisory services for the last 15+ years. “Becker’s extensive experience working with cities, counties and land developers in Utah to analyze and deploy economic development tools is vital to the success of our clients,” said Sam+Sharp, head of the Piper Sandler special district group. “We continue to invest in local talent to better serve the specific needs of clients in Utah and are thrilled to welcome Benj to the team.”

Comprised of 20+ dedicated professionals, the special district group continues to build local teams in dedicated markets to bring deep expertise that addresses the uniqueness of each state while leveraging the debt structuring expertise of the most experienced special district team in the nation.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

