Exponential growth in the use of Lleida.net services during 2Q 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Exponential growth in the use of Lleida.net services during 2Q 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The company announces its production data for the last three months

- The electronic signature of contracts grew by over 70 per cent

PR Newswire

MADRID, July 8, 2021

MADRID, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) today released its production data for Q2 2021, showing exponential growth in its service use compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

During this second quarter, all Lleida.net's business lines showed exponential growth, particularly the traffic of contracts signed electronically through its patented technology, growing at almost 70 per cent.

In general, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Lleida.net technology has been adopted by companies in several industries and countries as a means to communicate reliably with their customers and to optimize signature processes.

The main milestones in production during the period were the following:

The number of electronic contracting workflows increased by 46.71 per cent:

During the 2Q 2021, active API signature workflows (used by companies that regularly use Lleida.net technology) to sign contracts grew by 46.71 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

There are already 735 corporate signature workflows in force (234 more than in June 2020) under the flagship of the company's Click & Sign service, with almost one million contracts signed in the previous three months.

Contract signature traffic grew by nearly 70 per cent:

This growth has led to a 69.96 per cent increase in the number of API contract signatures generated by clients and a 5.2-fold increase over the last two years.

In 2Q2021, there were approximately 962,000 contracts signed through the standard Click & Sign technology, up compared to 566,000 signed in the same quarter of 2020.

Traffic comes mainly from contracting telecommunications services in Europe, consumer financing in Latin America and loan services by FinTechs in Latin America.

Registered email saw a growth of 56.06 per cent:

Registered email also grew substantially in the second quarter of 2021, over the same quarter of 2020. There was a growth of 56.06 per cent in this period, a 3.3-fold increase over the two years.

Traffic comes mainly from insurance companies in Latin America, large postal operators, companies in Europe and Latin America, and notification from government services in Colombia.

In this quarter, Lleida.net's platforms were used to send almost 4.2 million of registered emails.

SMS Contract traffic saw a growth of 24.72 per cent:

The Registered SMS Contract service is used primarily by electricity and gas companies for contracting clients. This service has grown exponentially in the last quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2020, registering an increase of 74.32 per cent.

Registered SMS Contract Service has multiplied 3.77 times in two years, and only between April and June 2021, it was used 1,290,000 times by Lleida.net's corporate clients.

SMS traffic saw a growth of 24.72 per cent:

Registered SMS traffic grew by 24.72 per cent in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year. From April to June of this year, 234,000 more messages were sent than in the same quarter of 2020.

This service, used mainly by insurance and financial companies or debt claims in Spain, has experienced a 2.84-fold increase in the last 24 months.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the eSignature industry.

Lleida.net, listed in New York, Paris and Madrid, is the leading company in Europe in the field of electronic signature, notification and registered electronic contracting and one of the companies with the strongest presence in Africa.

To date, it is the official provider of registered electronic communications for countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa.

It has more than 205 patents granted worldwide for its registered electronic contracting and notification methods.

Over 60 countries on five continents have recognized the company's inventions. South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, the European Union, Japan, China and Australia are among them.

The company announced this week the agreement signed with the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU), which will enable the 55 state-owned postal companies in Africa to provide their customers with the Spanish company's technology directly.

Contact:

The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356-7946-7486

favicon.png?sn=IO36326&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exponential-growth-in-the-use-of-lleidanet-services-during-2q-2021-301327726.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO36326&Transmission_Id=202107080347PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO36326&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment