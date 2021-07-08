View, Inc. Acquires IoTium, a Pioneer in Secure Edge-Cloud Infrastructure for Smart Buildings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

View, Inc. Acquires IoTium, a Pioneer in Secure Edge-Cloud Infrastructure for Smart Buildings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILPITAS, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building platforms and smart windows, today announced it has acquired IoTium, the leading provider of secure, cloud-managed, software-defined IoT networks. IoTium’s easy-to-deploy solutions enable building owners to quickly achieve enterprise-grade security, reduce operating costs, and gain real-time visibility into their entire real estate portfolios.

“View’s smart building platform makes it easy to securely deploy a wide variety of smart building applications,” said Nitesh Trikha, Chief Product Officer at View. “IoTium’s edge-cloud solution makes the deployment process even easier, especially in existing buildings with legacy networks and systems. It is the most reliable, easiest-to-deploy and most economical solution to implement enterprise-grade security and a converged edge infrastructure in buildings. Incorporating this into View’s smart building platform will accelerate the digital transformation of real estate.”

Real estate owners recognize the need to make their existing buildings secure and smart; however, they face a difficult tradeoff. Upgrading legacy networks to achieve best-in-class security and converged connectivity requires significant upfront investment, while leaving those networks as-is exposes building owners and their tenants to security threats. IoTium solves this dilemma. The company’s secure, edge-cloud solution works with both new and existing operations technology (OT) networks, is easy to deploy and dramatically reduces operational costs by virtually eliminating on-site service visits. IoTium’s solution is currently deployed in over 800 buildings at several Fortune 500 clients.

“Kilroy easily deployed IoTium’s solutions across our entire portfolio,” said Khanh Nguyen, Vice President of IT at Kilroy Realty Corporation. “IoTium provided us with a plug-and-play, highly secure, unified infrastructure for all of our smart building applications, streamlining our day-to-day engineering tasks and reducing network operating costs by 75 percent. We look forward to working with View to make our buildings even smarter, healthier and more energy-efficient.”

“We are thrilled to join View and are excited by View’s mission to reimagine the human experience in buildings, mitigate climate change and make buildings smarter,” said Dhawal Tyagi, co-founder & CEO of IoTium.

About View
View is the leader in smart building platforms and smart windows that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically tint in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About IoTium
IoTium is the leading provider of secure edge-cloud Infrastructure for smart buildings. IoTium’s highly scalable and secure infrastructure is used by Fortune 500 customers to rapidly enable digital transformation across their portfolio. IoTium’s cloud-delivered IoT service allows customers to easily connect their building assets to cloud applications, remotely access these assets and deploy cloud-native applications at the building edge, resulting in significant operational cost reductions. For more information, please visit: www.iotium.io

Contacts:
For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]
408-493-1358

For Media:
Treble
Michael Kellner
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3NzA5OCM0Mjg3OTM2IzIyMDcwMjE=
8578dbdd-30f7-4709-8d86-76f360b417da
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment