Quality Online Education Group to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 14, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

Management of QOEG is scheduled to present on Wednesday, July 14th at 9:30 am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41988.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.
Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

CONTACTS:

Quality Online Education Group Inc.
Edward Wu, CEO
[email protected]

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory, Inc.
Kirin Smith, President
646.823.8656
[email protected]

SOURCE: Quality Online Education Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654633/Quality-Online-Education-Group-to-Present-at-Access-to-Giving-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-July-14-2021

img.ashx?id=654633

