Memex Receives Merlin Order in Non-Traditional Vertical

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") ( TSXV:OEE, Financial), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software recently received an order for MERLIN Tempus from DCI Hollow Metal on Demand ("DCI") to replace their shop floor MES and employee input terminals and to monitor their value-added processes through MERLIN's ability to virtualize the manufacturing process in the same way it handles data collected from manufacturing equipment. Although completely within MERLIN's functionality, this project, at least initially, does not involve the typical connection to manufacturing machine assets seen with virtually all MEMEX's previous projects thus far.

Initially MERLIN will track all the production related metrics, scheduling, OEE, and on-time delivery for the fabrication of DCI's products. This is a new business use case which opens up further market potential for MEMEX. This project will amount to CAD$170 thousand in revenue to MEMEX once completely deployed.

"We are excited to integrate MERLIN Tempus into DCI's manufacturing process to assist them in accomplishing their business objectives," explains MEMEX President and CEO, David McPhail. "Our ability to deploy our product into this scenario is a testament to the power and flexibility that was included right in the initial design layout for MERLIN. We believe this deployment could open up opportunities and expand business use cases for our software into other sectors of manufacturing including testing, assembly and other value-added processes. Anywhere that machines or processes require the capability of virtualization, could be an opportunity."

About MERLIN:

MERLIN Tempus is a web-based software platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity by enabling users to accomplish their data-driven digital transformation and continuous improvement initiatives and lean / six-sigma focused strategies. By providing users with day-to-day operational visibility and production statistics including Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), as well as many other critical operational metrics, implementing MERLIN leads MEMEX customers to the achievement of sustainable operational excellence.

MERLIN Tempus typically delivers:

Increased Productivity: 10% - 50% (on average)

Increased Profitability: 20% + (based on a 10% OEE increase)

Quick Payback: typically, less than four months (IRR greater than 300%)

Impactful Continuous Improvement: A paradigm shift in focus from data collection to value-added activities for all continuous improvement initiatives

About Memex Inc.:

Established in 1992, MEMEX has grown to be an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) leader with the development of its award-winning platform, MERLIN Tempus. MEMEX is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise. The relentless pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenges today's manufacturers face and defined MEMEX's the mission to successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future.

As a global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor.' And for those that need more, MERLIN's Performance Management Model (MPMM) assists users to make sense of all the data generated by MERLIN and delivers on MEMEX's core value proposition.

MEMEX is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol OEE. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

About DCI Hollow Metal on Demand (www.dcihollowmetal.com):

DCI Hollow Metal is a nationwide leader in the manufacture and quick shipment of custom commercial hollow metal doors and frames, in a variety of configurations, many to meet fire, sound and ballistic ratings.

As a fully-integrated manufacturer, headquartered in Southern California, DCI Hollow Metal routinely delivers custom hollow metal doors and frames to exacting customer specifications and strict timelines.

Founded in 1981, the company celebrates their 40th year with a well-trained and enthusiastic employee team, top quality equipment and planning tools, and most important, dedication to serving their dealer customers.

