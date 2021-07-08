Minim Awarded First of Two Patents Fundamental to Intelligent WiFi

Intellectual property covers cloud-driven methods to detect, identify, register, monitor, and secure all connected devices in the smart home



MANCHESTER, NH, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of innovative networking products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced the award of its patent for a software-driven approach to mesh network setup that’s easy, reliable, and standard across several hardware brands and models. A second pending patent defines a way to identify and secure connected devices without compromising privacy via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI). Both are cloud-native approaches to WiFi management and security and come as the average U.S. household now has 25 connected devices, according to a new Deloitte connectivity survey.

US2020/0403875A1: System and Method for Onboarding in a Wi-Fi Mesh Network

US2019/0306182A1: System and Method for Device Context and Device Security

Network setup is traditionally a frustrating activity. According to industry analyst Parks Associates, more than 40% of U.S. broadband households with WiFi networks report problems, with a top five reason being “difficulty getting devices to connect to each other using WiFi.” In attempt to simplify mesh network setup (“onboarding”), device manufacturers have relied on a Bluetooth radio, adding cost to the product that’s passed onto the consumer, or WPS, an error-prone manual button.

Minim’s patented approach completes device onboarding using solely the device’s WiFi network. Each Minim-powered device carries its own QR code and is known to Minim’s cloud servers. Once a QR code is scanned via the Minim mobile app, the device’s unique signature is recognized, and Minim’s device middleware automatically configures the unit. The approach negates the cost of a one-time-use Bluetooth radio, improves the user experience, offers a standard approach for all Minim-integrated hardware, and prevents unexpected devices from being configured to the network.

“We’ve designed the Minim platform to power networking devices at varied price points and performance levels,” said Alec Rooney, Minim Chief Technology Officer. “Our mesh onboarding is a great example. The experience of scanning a QR code is simple, and the Minim app will dynamically display the proper mesh system to further guide setup and placement of the satellites for optimal coverage.”

The second patent, which is pending, provides a system and method for fingerprinting devices to analyze their behavior and ultimately block threats.

“People bring connected devices into their homes— things as common as smart TVs, baby cameras, and exercise equipment— and have no idea how well they’ve been designed to protect their security and privacy,” said Rooney. “And you shouldn’t have to worry. It would be an incredible feat to keep up with all the latest cybersecurity vulnerabilities for tens of devices in your home. The mechanism must instead be automatic and self-learning.”

As outlined in the patent, Minim’s middleware agent scans the network for devices, generates a fingerprint, and sends the device’s telemetry data to Minim’s cloud. Device attributes are then added to the fingerprint from Minim’s IoT database. Through continuous monitoring, Minim detects anomalous behaviors that indicate performance degradation and/or threats. The company employs this technology as a foundation for features such as network health scores, automated malware blocking, new device alerts, and more in its mobile and web applications for consumers, businesses, and service providers.

Minim’s technology currently integrates with device brands including ASUS, MikroTik, Motorola, TP-Link, and Zoom. To learn more about Minim and its technology, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

