Lithium South Development Corporation Appoints Dr. Vijay Mehta as Technical Consultant

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 8, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vijay Mehta as a technical consultant and Qualified Person. Dr. Mehta will supervise the further assessment and potential development of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located in Argentina.

A recognized expert in lithium mining and processing, Dr. Mehta brings almost five decades of experience to LIS. His experience includes evaluating the technological and economic feasibility of lithium brine projects around the world. He was the Product and Process Technology Development Leader of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) for 30 years and was one of the founding developers of FMC's lithium plant at the Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina, which has been in production since 1998. He holds 12 lithium related U.S. patents and has published over 50 technology reports and ten academic papers.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the transaction being contemplated, the sale of the HMN Lithium Project, will complete as announced or at all. We seek safe harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

SOURCE Lithium South Development Corporation

