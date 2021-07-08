PodcastOne Announces Global Debut Of LaunchpadOne, Starting With Over 1,000 Podcasts, This Free Innovative Self-Serve Platform To Launch, Host, Distribute And Monetize Independent Podcasts

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it has launched LaunchpadOne, a free innovative podcast hosting, distribution, and monetization platform that provides an end to end podcast solution. Starting with over 1,000 available podcasts, LaunchpadOne offers creators a 360 podcasting ecosystem - a cutting-edge technology hosting platform, customizable design elements, a podcast player, distribution tools to publish on all major listening apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast and Pocket Casts and others, and a deep network of shows. The platform's robust technology, promotion and monetization opportunities will allow podcast creators to leverage unique opportunities from PodcastOne, such as the ability to accumulate new listeners, get discovered, and collaborate with the established podcast network. PodcastOne will monetize the audience of the LaunchpadOne network . Simultaneously, LaunchpadOne creators will also have the opportunity to generate revenue for their own podcasts by embedding any ads they sell on their own.

Some of the key features now available to creators on LaunchpadOne include:

Ad Revenue - Keep 100% of all advertising revenue that the podcaster sells, including embedded live reads and pre-recorded ads.

- Keep 100% of all advertising revenue that the podcaster sells, including embedded live reads and pre-recorded ads. Custom Hosting Network - Collaborate with LaunchpadOne to develop a branded, white-labeled platform to host your own network of shows, a flexible solution for everyone from upstart podcast producers to enterprise-level companies.

- Collaborate with LaunchpadOne to develop a branded, white-labeled platform to host your own network of shows, a flexible solution for everyone from upstart podcast producers to enterprise-level companies. Customizable Players - Customize the embeddable podcast player to match your website or branding through the use of the new custom player tool in the CMS or through CSS Style Sheets.

- Customize the embeddable podcast player to match your website or branding through the use of the new custom player tool in the CMS or through CSS Style Sheets. Podcast Directory - Help a new audience discover your podcast in PodcastOne'srobust Podcast Directory.

- Help a new audience discover your podcast in PodcastOne'srobust Podcast Directory. Enhanced Reporting - Industry-standard IAB metrics and easy to read visuals. Daily, Weekly, Monthly and custom breakouts to track podcast performances.

- Industry-standard IAB metrics and easy to read visuals. Daily, Weekly, Monthly and custom breakouts to track podcast performances. Donations - For the first time, LaunchpadOne podcasters will be able to connect a PayPal account and receive donations from listeners through LaunchpadOne. Terms and fees apply.

- For the first time, LaunchpadOne podcasters will be able to connect a PayPal account and receive donations from listeners through LaunchpadOne. Terms and fees apply. Apple Reviews - Import your Apple Podcasts reviews and ratings directly into your LaunchpadOne dashboard.

- Import your Apple Podcasts reviews and ratings directly into your LaunchpadOne dashboard. Learning Center - Launchpad Learn is a new blog center available to everyone that will host articles and content around podcasting best practices, trends, and helpful instructions. New content will be posted consistently and provide insight from industry experts.

- Launchpad Learn is a new blog center available to everyone that will host articles and content around podcasting best practices, trends, and helpful instructions. New content will be posted consistently and provide insight from industry experts. Ongoing Feature Enhancements - Continued development and platform updates to match the rapid growth of the podcasting industry including planned additions to monetization tools, subscription features, automated transcriptions, editing software integration and more.

Jim Ballas, Chief Technology Officer of PodcastOne, stated, "LaunchpadOne is the opportunity for many future podcasting superstars to follow in the footsteps of people like Adam Carolla, the LADYGANG, Court Junkie and Jordan Harbinger. With LaunchpadOne, we wanted to get back to those roots of podcasting and foster a platform that keeps that independent, guerilla spirit alive. Think of it as the YouTube for podcasters."

LaunchpadOne was created by Ballas as a low or no cost tool for independent podcasters without access to parent podcasting networks or state of the art equipment to create shows. LaunchpadOne will serve as a talent pool to parent network PodcastOne and LiveXLive.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

