The HON Company Introduces Workwall, A Customizable And Dynamic Tack Zone Solution For The Modern Workspace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The HON Company Introduces Workwall, A Customizable And Dynamic Tack Zone Solution For The Modern Workspace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 8, 2021

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HON Company today announced the release of Workwall, its newest innovative product for the modern workplace. A dynamic and customizable tack zone solution, Workwall fits a variety of office designs and allows employees to better organize, plan, meet and work.

HON_Workwall_10500_Series.jpg

Workwall's versatility and customization fit the aesthetic of any office, and the tile solution can be designed to transform private offices, open floor plans, teaming stations and storage in bold new ways.

"As the nature of work evolves, so do the needs of our dealers and customers," said Anna Wizner, Director of Product Marketing for The HON Company. "With its thoughtful design and development, Workwall transforms any workspace into a personalized command central that promotes better individual work, collaboration and much more. Other HON products, such as desking and storage, fit seamlessly with Workwall to create an all-in-one solution for great work."

Available with a wide variety of accessories and tiles, Workwall by HON is tailored for you and how you work.

Design Workwall to match your own look and feel and to suit your business needs, with tile options that include painted metal, fabric and laminate as well as glass markerboard and slotted tiles for hanging accessories. Workwall's accessories can be configured for all styles of work; options include floating shelves, small shelves, single tool rails, small bins and trays, hanging file folders, magnetic picture holders and cups, plus hooks for bags, headphones and more.

These features give team members the opportunity to personalize their workstations with the comforts of home that make a space both inviting and productive.

Workwall is arriving this July and requires professional installation by one of our dedicated partners. For more information on Workwall and other HON product lines, please visit hon.com.

About The HON Company
Since 1944, The HON Company has been helping businesses make their spaces work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, workstations and storage. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States, and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com.

Link to Brochure: https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1623188097/HON/Desks/Workwall/HON-Workwall-Brochure-H5972.pdf

Link to Pricer: https://res.cloudinary.com/hni-corporation/image/upload/v1625061553/HON/Marketing%20Resources/hon.com/Files/HON-June-2021-Workspaces-Pricer.pdf

HON_Workwall_Preside_Table.jpg

HON_Workwall_Concinnity_Storage.jpg

The_HON_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG35788&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hon-company-introduces-workwall-a-customizable-and-dynamic-tack-zone-solution-for-the-modern-workspace-301327447.html

SOURCE The HON Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG35788&Transmission_Id=202107080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG35788&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment